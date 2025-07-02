Aryna Sabalenka is the name on everyone’s lips this week. Ranked number one in the WTA (Women's Tennis Association), the 27-year-old tennis star is making her much-anticipated return to Wimbledon, which kicked off on June 30, after withdrawing from the acclaimed tournament last year due to a shoulder injury. A force to be reckoned with on the courts, Sabalenka is determined to make it to the finals, something she hasn’t done (yet, that is). “That’s my goal this year!” the Belarusian athlete tells TZR. Though it’s still up in the air whether or not that will happen this time around, one thing is for certain: The athlete is ready to take Wimbledon 2025 by storm.

Yes, Sabalenka — who boasts 20 singles titles and six doubles titles — is poised to make waves in London. Hot on the heels of the French Open 2025, where opponent Coco Gauff defeated her in the final earlier this month, many are eager to see which player will take home the Wimbledon women’s singles title. And considering the tournament has become known for its style (particularly among the celebrity attendees), fashion enthusiasts are sure to keep their eyes peeled for Sabalenka’s sporty ensembles amid all the action.

Though she couldn’t reveal too much about her match-ready outfits during the two-week-long tournament, Sabalenka says Nike has become the best partner for her on-court fashion. “It is always so much fun to work with them to create something that is not only practical for peak performance but something that is authentic to me and encapsulates my spirit,” the tennis player explains.

However, she was more than happy to share some of the luxury labels she’ll be sporting when she’s off the court over the next two weeks. “I have a few really fun events to attend during the tournament, so I’m excited to get out of my workout gear and wear some of my favorite designers, including Saint Laurent, Dior, Alaia … and maybe I’ll go shopping for some more,” Sabalenka explains.

As for some of her must-haves during Wimbledon, the Minsk-born, Miami-based tennis player, who turned pro in 2015, made sure to bring her favorite products. The first staple she names is her Whoop bracelet, a wearable fitness and health tracker, which features a custom tiger strap. Meanwhile, La Roche-Posay sunscreen is a life-savior for long days on the court. “Thereagun for recovery is essential when playing in long tournaments,” Sabalenka adds. “Mediheal face masks keep my skin in good condition even on long travel days, and of course, my IM8 keeps me as healthy and fit as possible.”

(+) @arynasabalenka (+) Holly-Marie Cato INFO 1/2

As it happens, Sabalenka is teaming up with IM8, a supplements brand co-founded by David Beckham, having just being named an ambassador and shareholder. “IM8 is so convenient,” she says about the formulas. “It eliminates the need to take so many different supplements, so when I am on the road and training, it offers all the ingredients I need in one delicious drink. No hassle!” Prior to Wimbledon, Sabalenka hosted an event in London last Thursday night for the wellness company, where she stunned in a ruched gray one-shoulder dress with a midriff-baring cutout (pictured above).

Intrigued by Sabalenka’s Wimbledon go-tos? Try some of her essentials for yourself — no professional tennis skills required.