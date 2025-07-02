Olivia Rodrigo is on top of the world — the pop star stopped by Wimbledon on Wednesday afternoon looking polished in vintage Ralph Lauren. Ready to catch the action and fresh from her history-making closing set at Glastonbury, Rodrigo was joined by her actor boyfriend Louis Partridge for the quintessentially English day out.

The 22-year-old is fond of Y2K fashion reference that is older than she is. Today, styled by sisters Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, Rodrigo opted for a throwback number from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2000 collection. Her vintage red gingham shirt dress and matching cherry suede handbag ensured she stood out amongst the sea of tennis whites and navy suits in the prestigious Royal Box.

The California-native and Partridge, who’ve been dating for almost two years, joined a crowd including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Early in the day, Chopra’s Heads of State co-star John Cena took his seat beside the couple and was happily swapping jokes with them. English diver Tom Daley also joined in their huddles, while later in the afternoon, Mamma Mia actor Dominic Cooper spent hours chatting to them.

Throughout the day’s matches, Rodrigo could be seen waving to fans in nearby boxes, hilariously laughing with her British beau, and surveying the scene through her retro-inspired red micro sunglasses.

Getty Images

Despite performing to a packed crowd on Tuesday night in Manchester as part of her Guts World Tour on the back of her high energy Glastonbury gig, Rodrigo looked fresh as a daisy on Wednesday.

Sunday’s closing slot on the famed Pyramid Stage made her the second youngest artist to ever headline the festival’s final night, as well as the first of Filipino heritage. During her critically-acclaimed set, she also brought out Robert Smith from The Cure for two songs.

For her Manchester gig, Rodrigo was joined not just by Partridge, but their friends Iris Apatow and The White Lotus actor Sam Nivola too. The two young couples spent the afternoon strolling around the city sightseeing, with Rodrigo opting to wear the Bora mini dress by popular British brand Damson Madder.

She teamed the $155 shirred cotton mini dress from the sustainable label with ankle-length white socks and patent Mary Janes by Dr. Martens. Unsurprisingly, the garment has been selling fast since pictures of the trend setter hit the internet.

From her Union Jack sequin hot pants by Danielle Guizio and a Ludovic de Saint Sernin corseted lace mini at Glasto to her custom Burberry look for her Manchester night, it’s been a stellar run of stylish moments from Rodrigo in the last few days.