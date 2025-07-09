No, it wasn’t a funeral — it was just celebrities kitted out in dramatic head-to-toe black for the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025 show. The scene outside of the house’s historic couture salon on Avenue George V was mobbed with fans trying to get a closer look at stars of music, movies, and media as they attended the last-ever outing of designer Demna.

It was only fitting that the Georgian designer — who’s heading to Gucci this fall — would enlist some of his most ardent supporters to take part in his swan song. As such, Kim Kardashian, his high profile muse and regular campaign star, even took to the runway in an ode to Elizabeth Taylor.

Kardashian modeled a fawn-hued feathered fur coat, shrugged on nonchalantly over a Cat on a Hot Tin Roof-inspired lingerie slip dress. The look was finished with eye-popping diamond pendant earrings that once belonged to Elizabeth Taylor, which were on loan for the day from Lorraine Schwartz.

The celebrity-favorite jeweler had also custom created over 1,000 carats of diamond pieces to accessorize various outfits in the 39-look collection — which included Balenciaga’s first-ever Couture sneaker.

In his sentimental show notes, Demna wrote: “This collection is the perfect way for me to finish my decade at Balenciaga. I have come as close as possible to being satisfied in this endless pursuit of impossible perfection — the defining ethos of Cristóbal Balenciaga.”

One person smiling front row? Pierpaolo Piccioli, who will graciously take the reins at the house imminently. Among the audience were the likes of Nicole Kidman, Cardi B, actors Kyle MacLachlan and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Law Roach, and many more. Making for an elegant family day out, Australian actor Naomi Watts was joined by daughter Kai Schreiber. The transgender activist, model, and actor has had a big week, having just made her runway debut on Sunday at Michael Rider’s Celine.

Read on to see all of the glamorous arrivals, whose Knife pumps and boots took over the streets of the eight arrondissement on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian

After she was photographed leaving Balenciaga HQ the evening before the show — in Barbie pink, no less — it was already rumored that Kardashian might make a runway appearance. (She previously hit the catwalk for the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022 show.) Alas, arriving in second-skin white, she kept people guessing....

Cardi B

The rapper served Jessica Rabbit glam, with her scarlet pout and side-swept waves (a departure from Monday’s blunt bob). She posed accordingly too, letting her leg-revealing embellished lace devoré dress shine.

Nicole Kidman

No stranger to Balenciaga — as she previously joined Kardashian on the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022 runway — Kidman was out in full, suited-up force for today’s show. As someone who regularly wore Demna’s design, everywhere from the Met Gala to when she was honored at the Kering Women in Motion Awards in May, it’s the end of an era for her too.

Katy Perry

Marking a full year from her viral Haute Couture week appearances last June, Perry is back in Paris for the glitz and glamour. Thankfully, her chic black mini dress today was a far cry from when she stepped out topless underneath a fur coat for last summer’s Balenciaga show.

Naomi Watts

It was a fashionable family affair for The Swans star Watts, who was joined by her polka dot-clad daughter Kai Schreiber.

Michelle Yeoh

The Oscar-winning actor showed why she is the quintessential house ambassador, serving formidable glamour in a funnel neck sculpted jacket and skirt suit.

Lori Harvey

Model and entrepreneur Harvey attended her first-ever Balenciaga Couture show (although she has attended Demna’s ready-to-wear outings before). For the occasion, she opted for a refined halter neck silk tent dress and opaque tights with the house’s famed Knife pumps.

Lorde

With her latest album, Virgin, steadily climbing up the charts, the singer looked cool, calm, and collected in a chainmail gown over belted jeans.

Vittoria Ceretti

After the internet unanimously declared her the best dressed guest at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding in Venice last month, Italian supermodel Ceretti was back to work. The runway regular is becoming increasingly known for her effortlessly polished style, exemplified today in a perfectly oversized black suit.

Lisa Rinna

Never one to shy away from a risk, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum thrilled awaiting photographers in a voluminous Michelin Man-like cobalt puffer.

Lauren Sanchez

The newly-minted Mrs. Bezos made her Couture Week debut post nuptials (and hot on the heels of her Vogue cover controversy) attending today’s show in a sleek black coat dress.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

The Chicken Shop Date host is becoming an increasingly prominent front row presence — here’s hoping she starts to invite the industry’s most popular designers onto her show.