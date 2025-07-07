Signaling a glamorous week ahead, the highly-anticipated Bal D'Ete took place at the Musée Des Arts Décoratifs in Paris on Sunday evening ahead of the Haute Couture shows. With Sofia Coppola enlisted as artistic director of the ball — the first of its kind for the renowned museum — the guest list was brimming with over 300 names from the worlds of fashion, art, philanthropy, and entertainment.

With so many people in town for the upcoming runway shows, the street outside the beloved art institution was a veritable who’s who of the fashion industry. Luxury house ambassadors — think: Chanel faces such as Penelope Cruz, Kiera Knightley, and Kirsten Dunst — mingled with designers, photographers, stylists, editors, and executives upon arrival.

Also on the tip sheet were Anna Wintour, Loewe’s incoming creative directors Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, Gap’s Zac Posen, Alaïa’s Pieter Mulier, and Giambattista Valli, who will show his couture creations this week. Joining them were Christian Louboutin, photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh, artist Cindy Sherman, and iconic models and muses of the ‘60s and ‘70s, Betty Catroux and Marisa Berenson. As was to be expected, there was a strong cohort of chic European heiresses and royalty in the mix too, including Bianca Brandolini d'Adda, Electra Niarchos, Eugenie Niarchos, and Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

The fundraiser wasn’t just a parade of stars, though. According to Vogue, the black tie event has already raised over $2.8 million (which will help support this winter’s 1925–2025: One Hundred Years of Art Deco exhibit.)

Once inside the ultra private celebration, guests reportedly enjoyed a dinner curated by Michelin-starred Chef Bertrand Grébaut of Septime and were treated to a performance by South African soprano Pretty Yende. Meanwhile French indie band Phoenix, helmed by Coppola’s husband Thomas Mars, rocked the after party portion. (Alas, no doubt an early bed time was adhered to by many of those in attendance, given that Monday morning kicked off with the Schiaparelli show.)

Read on to see who graced the soirée’s best dressed list, below.

Sofia Coppola

Getty Images

As artistic director, Coppola oversaw all elements of the cinematic experience once guests made their way inside the museum. For her big night, the auteur wore a custom tiered and ruffled soft powder pink shirt dress by Chanel.

Kiera Knightley

Getty Images

Joined by her musician husband James Righton, the Black Doves actor opted for a quintessentially Chanel look, in a custom white jacquard tweed gown with contrasting satin duchess lapels and embellished buttons.

Kirsten Dunst

Getty Images

Dunst, joined by her actor husband Jesse Plemons, was resplendent in a high-neck and backless embellished beige gradient gown from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection. Dunst wore the scene-stealing look with pieces from Chanel’s High Jewelry collection, and teamed it with a slim black leather belt featuring gold coins to add definition.

Diane Kruger

Getty Images

The German fashion plate was ethereal in a floor-sweeping Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2025 silk chiffon gown in a muted vanilla hue. Her pink embroidered Olympia Le Tan clutch added a perfect pop of color.

Penelope Cruz

Getty Images

The Spanish Oscar winner was the epitome of elegance in semi-sheer and sparkling navy number. Her Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection gown featured an asymmetrical chiffon cape and was adorned with organza ruffled and silver embellishment.

Lauren Santo Domingo

Getty Images

Moda Operandi founder and street style fixture LSD went the vintage route, unearthing a lace-trimmed gown and matching evening coat from the Rochas Fall/Winter 2003 collection.

Bianca Brandolini

Getty Images

The Italian model and socialite wore a heavenly white gown by Giambattista Valli, complete with a detachable hooded cape with a floating train. The other-wordly look was complemented by diamonds by Chopard.

Camille Rowe

Getty Images

French influencer Rowe turned to the archives too, taking a Chanel pre-Fall 2011 semi-sheer sequin gown for a night on the town.

Romy Mars

Coppola’s social media famous daughter Romy who infamously dropped the viral song A Lister last year — and her younger sister Cosima Croquet Mars — were also in attendance for the swanky celebration.

Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert

Getty Images

Swarovski’s impeccably- dressed creative director revealed on Instagram that she designed her dress herself. With its ruffled bodice and voluminous skirt, the peach and fuchsia silk gown was a testament to Engelbert’s unique approach to personal style.