If there’s one thing that can rival an awards season red carpet, it’s a Chanel Haute Couture show front row — and for the maison’s Fall/Winter 2025 outing, celebrities flitted in en masse. On Tuesday, with day two of the Couture shows underway in Paris, the glamorous attendees posing for awaiting photographers and fans outside the Grand Palais brought passing traffic to a standstill.

Among those who made their way for the intimate salon-style show — the last collection designed by the studio team before Matthieu Blazy takes the reins — included both new faces and longtime house ambassadors.

The usual guests, including the late Princess Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi and original French it girl Caroline de Maigret, joined the likes of Star Wars director George Lucas. Indeed, the 81-year-old has randomly been known to pop up at a Chanel show from time to time.

Surely winning brownie points in the cool mom category, filmmaker Sofia Coppola was joined by her two teenage daughters, Romy and Cosima. Kiera Knightley, Penelope Cruz, and Kirsten Dunst, all of whom had attended Sunday evening’s star-studded Bal D'Ete at the Musée Des Arts Décoratifs dressed in Chanel, were back in action this morning too.

Held in the palatial museum’s Salon d'Honneur, transformed for the day to look like Chanel’s famed 31 rue Cambon address, models in predominantly cream, gold, and black creations floated through the show space. With Blazy’s hotly-anticipated debut scheduled for October, it was a refresher of the revered house codes and the capabilities of the atelier, which Blazy will no doubt elevate to new heights for his inaugural foray into the prestigious category next year.

Read on to see who was in town for the chic Parisian day out.

Naomi Campbell

Getty Images

Rocking a retro bouffant, the catwalk icon — who has prowled countless Chanel runways over the decades with her distinctive strut — took her place on the other side of the action today.

Penelope Cruz

Getty Images

Like Campbell, another star who fell for the charms of a classic Chanel bouclé suit today was house ambassador Penelope Cruz.

Kiera Knightley

Getty Images

Knightley, who first started modeling for the luxury label in 2006 when she became the face of the Coco Mademoiselle fragrance, is still the archetype Chanel girl. Today, she opted for a halter neck and semi-backless black and white tiered gown.

Marion Cottilard

Getty Images

With many guests dressed in black or muted tones, the French actor’s sky blue embellished tweed dress provided an energizing jolt of color.

Kirsten Dunst

Getty Images

The Mona Lisa Smile star always looks polished and at ease, and her vintage-style jumpsuit for Tuesday’s early call time was no exception.

Sofia Coppola

Getty Images

It was a family day out for the Coppola crew, with the Priscilla director taking her mini-me daughters along for the front row fun.

Gracie Abrams

Getty Images

After crushing her first Glastonbury set and going public with her romance with actor Paul Mescal last weekend, it’s safe to say the current face of Chanel's Spring/Summer 2025 pre-collection campaign is having the time of her life right now.

Havana Rose Liu

Getty Images

After air kissing her friend Gracie Abrams outside the show, the Bottoms actor and model gracefully took her seat in a sweet and sophisticated t-shirt sleeve crushed velvet mini dress.

Laufey

Getty Images

All eyes were on the chart-topping Icelandic-Chinese sensation as she attended the show today, just a few months after she was dressed by the label for her Coachella debut.