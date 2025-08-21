Leave it to Margot Robbie to make a show-stopping return to the red carpet. Ten months after welcoming a baby boy with husband Tom Ackerley, the actor attended her first major public event, turning up at a photocall for her forthcoming film Big Bold Beautiful Journey in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. True to form, Robbie pulled out all the sartorial stops, stunning in a corset-style mini dress. Motherhood looks good on the A-lister.

For the event, the new mom teamed up with her go-to stylist Andrew Mukamal, who was responsible for her Barbie press tour looks (and recently, Lindsay Lohan’s Freakier Friday promo outfits). Of course, now that the movie is in the rearview mirror, they ditched the hot pink, choosing a black Stella McCartney number from the luxury label’s resort 2026 collection. A unique take on a classic LBD, the piece featured a sheer bustier top with exposed boning. Meanwhile, the silhouette’s cinched-in waist and padded hips dialed up the drama.

Robbie put all the attention on the corseted look, forgoing a necklace and accessorizing with subtle pear-shaped Jessica McCormack earrings. From there, she slipped into a pair of black strappy sandals. Beauty-wise, the Australian actor rocked her hallmark straight blonde hair and an especially radiant, glowy complexion. She finished her glam with a rosy pink blush and a coordinating glossy lip.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment

Robbie snapped photos with her Big Bold Beautiful Journey co-star Colin Farrell and the movie’s director, Kogonada. Farrell, for his part, kept it casual in a black blazer, white tee, and jeans, while the filmmaker opted for a black button-up, coordinating trousers, and a purple tie. Marking Robbie’s first film gig since Barbie, the romantic fantasy movie follows two single strangers, Sarah and David (aka, Robbie and Farrell), who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and then embark on a journey together (hence the title).

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The press tour is just kicking off, as Big Bold Beautiful Journey doesn’t come out until September 19. In other words, there will be many more swoon-worthy red carpet moments from Robbie to come.