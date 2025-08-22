Paris Hilton is forever the reigning queen of Y2K style. In the early 2000s, the socialite was constantly snapped by paparazzi in humorous slogan tees (That’s Hot!), velour tracksuits, and low-rise jeans. Lately, though, she’s drawing fashion inspiration from another decade: the 2010s. Take her outfit on August 21, for example. Hilton wore a studded leather skater miniskirt — a silhouette that ruled the style scene at the time — at an H&M event.

Hilton made an appearance to celebrate the brand’s grand opening of the flagship store at The Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, where she dressed to impress. Decked out in H&M, the media personality’s skater-style number was reminiscent of the looks donned by it girls in the 2010s. However, her high-waisted leather iteration felt fresh and on-trend for 2025, thanks to the silver hardware. With other 2010s trends coming back, such as statement necklaces and peplum tops, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Hilton lends a hand in reviving skater skirts.

She balanced the edgy bottoms with a sultry yet romantic see-through lace turtleneck with ruffled sleeves. Hilton glammed up the all-black look with a chunky diamond choker, which covered her whole neck. Despite the steamy forecast in Los Angeles, the internet sensation layered her skater skirt over black tights. Hilton rounded out the ensemble with oversized sunglasses and black patent leather pumps.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Hilton wore her signature platinum blonde hair in waves and stunned with her go-to bombshell makeup look. On her Instagram Story, she cosplayed as a cashier (also seen below), writing “New job unlocked? 😂 #SimpleLifeVibes 🥰” referring to her hit early 2000s reality show, which featured Hilton working behind the counter at a Sonic eatery in the first season.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

With fall right around the corner, it’s not a bad idea to keep this outfit formula in your back pocket. Below, shop all the pieces you need to emulate Hilton’s lace and leather look.