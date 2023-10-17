Eva Longoria has never met a color she didn’t like. In fact, it seems like, lately, she’s donned just about every lively shade in the rainbow. Fiery red? Indeed, the actor wore the intense hue sitting front row at Victoria Beckham’s PFW Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. Chartreuse green? It made an appearance in another one of her City of Lights outfits last month, too. And while she never holds back in the color department, the fashion chameleon is also no stranger to an understated neutral look — especially during the colder months. Take Longoria’s recent David Koma black set, for example. On Oct. 16, the actor provided a lesson in fusing various textures and embellishments to spice up a seemingly simple outfit — and we’re taking notes.

Longoria attended the 39th Annual MIPCOM Cannes, the world’s biggest television and entertainment market, to deliver a joint keynote alongside her friend and business partner, Cris Abrego. During their speech, the two announced their newest collaboration, Hyphenate Media Group, a new media holding company and content studio. For the event, the Desperate Housewives alum went with the luxury label’s Fall/Winter 2023 two-piece look, which included a satin button-down and a midi skirt with floral embellishments toward the hem. The high-shine top and 3D flowers against the wool midi made the look pop under the stage lights, as seen below. As for her accents, the seasoned style icon kept things sleek and simple, opting for pointed-toe pumps, a gold watch, and teardrop earrings.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment

A few days before debuting her polished David Koma ensemble, Longoria chose a more casual neutral look to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month at the opening of a new exhibit for her film, Flamin' Hot, at The Hollywood Museum. On Oct. 13, she arrived at the grand reveal in black trousers and a basic tee, styled underneath a classic bomber jacket. Footwear-wise, Longoria swapped her pointed-toe pumps for laid-back New Balance sneakers.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment

If you have a swanky fall event on the docket, consider channeling Longoria’s latest look with the assortment of products below.