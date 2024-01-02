The Champagne is gone, the confetti is all cleaned up, and Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are probably still getting some well-deserved R&R. Yes, the New Year’s Eve celebrations came and went in the blink of an eye. But even though all the parties are over, we’re still relishing the best celebrity NYE 2023 outfits. As always, stars danced the night away (and some probably crashed around 12:30 a.m.), welcoming 2024 in fashion-forward looks.

This year, celebrities’ party looks were a bit all over the place. In true NYE spirit, some stars leaned into festive, dazzling ensembles — see Tracee Ellis Ross’ light-catching sequin dress and Julia Fox’s shimmery ruffled blouse. On the other hand, a number of A-listers, including Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo, nixed sparkles and stepped out in sleek black dresses. Then there were other celebs who went in the opposite direction, donning pared-back looks for a low-key evening at home with their families (looking at you, Hilary Duff, and your cozy gray tee).

Scroll ahead to discover the best celebrity New Year’s Eve fashion moments — they’ll no doubt serve as outfit inspiration in 2024, whether your weekend vibe is hitting the party circuit or staying in and playing Scrabble with your roommates.

Dua Lipa

Quite the globe-trotter these days, the “Houdini” singer bid farewell to 2023 in Jaipur. She partied in a Tom Ford halter gown, which featured a cutout in the front that revealed a hint of skin.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross didn’t hold back in the fashion department — the Pattern Beauty founder rocked a shimmering black gown and fuzzy white jacket.

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo looked cute and casual in a sleeveless dress with a dainty bow. The “Vampire” singer accessorized with a black and white polka dot headband.

Julia Fox

Fox escaped the chilly New York City temps and jetted off to sunny Miami for the holiday weekend. On NYE, Fox attended a bustling bash, wearing a sparkly top and coordinating party hat.

Hilary Duff

Currently expecting her fourth child, Hilary Duff understandably kept it casual this NYE. For the laid-back evening with her kids, she sported a stretchy long-sleeve top and disco ball-adorned 2024 headband (because why not?).

Beyoncé

No sparkles, no problem. With her plaid two-piece Thom Brown ensemble, Beyoncé made the case for a glitter-free NYE outfit.

Victoria Beckham

After dinner with her parents and husband, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rang in the New Year with her children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. The fashion designer’s emerald green open-back gown came from her namesake label (and it’s still available to purchase).

Sofia Vergara

Vergara posted an Instagram carousel, sharing images from her festive celebration. On slide two, you’ll see her full outfit, which included a strapless see-through bustier and sequin trousers.