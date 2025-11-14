The press tour for Wicked: For Good, the second and final installment of the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, is in full swing. A press event is a great time to reveal a hair transformation, as Ariana Grande proved when she showed up to the London premiere of the movie with short, side-swept bangs, and it seems like Michelle Yeoh is following suit. The actress, who plays Madame Morrible in the films, is known for her long, dark brown hair, and throughout most of the press circuit she hasn’t strayed far from her usual aesthetic, opting for sleek ponytails and subtle waves on the red carpet. Until now, that is. Last night, at the Singapore premiere for the movie, Yeoh debuted a sandy blonde micro bob.

The ultra-short cut, which hit right at her jawline, was styled by Renato Campora. It featured a millennial-approved side part and subtle texture, with the ends curled gently toward her face. The color was a blend of blonde and light brown tones with platinum highlights throughout, adding dimension and depth to the look. The micro bob also frames her face beautifully, showing off her long, layered necklaces and the plunging neckline of her Iris Van Herpen gown.

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

If you’re considering a chop, let Yeoh be the sign to go for it. A bold new cut is the perfect way to make a statement.