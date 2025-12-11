You’d be hard-pressed to find a hairstyle that’s had a bigger year than the bob. Be they ripped or flipped, you can’t throw a pair of shears without hitting a cropped cut these days. While seemingly everyone and their mother has been experimenting with the look, some people really were just born to bob. And at the top of the list of All-Time Bob of Famers is Lily Collins. The actor has rocked the look many times over the course of her career — but the bob she wore at the Dec. 9 taping of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon might be her most angular take on the cut yet.

Styled by Gregory Russell, Collins’ “sleek and sharp” new bob features blunt ends and a chic, A-line shape reminiscent of the iconic Vidal Sassoon cuts of the 1960s. The style added an elegant touch to the slinky vintage Fendi ensemble she wore on the late-night talk show, where she was promoting the upcoming season of Emily in Paris. For makeup, Collins’ longtime MUA Fiona Stiles gave the actress a soft, rosy lip to go with her (also signature) bold brows. Later, the cut added to the sculptural elegance of a Balenciaga gown.

Collins has donned many bobs over the years, and she isn’t afraid to play with shapes or styles within the cut. Last year, she went soft and vintage for the premiere of her film MaXXXine; earlier this fall, she played with subtle movement and texture. And she’s certainly no stranger to long hair (and fabulous fringe), either. But as this new cut proves, there’s something about Lily Collins in a bob that just feels right.