For Pamela Anderson, everything seems to lead back to her garden. “I’ve had so many epiphanies out there,” she tells TZR. “It’s where I do my best thinking. I truly believe the garden is a metaphor for life. If you need an idea, go pick some tomatoes. Go plant a seed.” It was, in fact, in that very garden where the inspiration for a new product for Sonsie, her skin care brand, first took root. “When you're out in the sun, wearing those big hats, it hits you: you have to protect your skin barrier. That’s where the idea for this product came from,” she explains. “The Adapt Cream helps protect collagen, supports the skin barrier, smooths fine lines, and even helps fade the sunspots I’ve earned over the years. So many of my ideas come to me in the garden — it’s just where things click.”

The Adapt Cream is an all-in-one, do-it-all moisturizer that’s meant to replace a handful of products on your shelf, streamlining your routine. Infused with bacillus ferment and an adaptive tripeptide blend, it works to reduce redness, boost collagen production, deeply hydrate, and strengthen your skin barrier. Plus, it’s the first Sonsie product to come in plastic-free, fully biodegradable packaging, something that also ties back to Anderson’s garden. “It's fully compostable — you can literally put it in your garden,” she shares. “It's one of the first of its kind, and that connection to the garden just makes it even more meaningful.”

Ahead, TZR spoke to Anderson about her decision to start Sonsie, her skin care journey so far, her wellness habits and more.

On Her Skin Care Journey:

“When I was younger, I didn’t think much about skin care. I was at the beach, doing my thing, and honestly, it just wasn’t on my radar. I think young people today are much more aware of skin care and how to protect their skin over time, but that definitely wasn’t me.

“That’s changed a lot. Since starting Sonsie, I’ve been consistent with my routine: cleansing, using the serum, the moisture cream, lip balm, and now the Adapt Cream. I've been doing that for a couple of years now, and my skin has completely transformed. It’s smoother, healthier. It’s just so much better than it used to be.

“I actually feel like I look the same in the mirror as I do in photos now. On the red carpet, it’s all digital photography; there are no filters, just real lighting and pictures from every angle imaginable. So it’s been amazing to see how much my skin has improved just by sticking with good skincare. I don’t feel like I need a full face of makeup when I go out anymore. The serum alone gives me such a beautiful glow. And I know ‘glow’ is a total buzzword, which I kind of hate, but in this case, it’s actually true.”

What She Loves About The Adapt Cream:

“I’ve been using the Adapt Cream for the past year or two, and it’s been amazing, especially on camera. I’ve really noticed how great my skin looks. What’s so interesting about the Adapt Cream is that it truly lives up to its name; it adapts to whatever your skin needs.

“I said from the beginning: If I’m going to launch another product, it has to be out of this world. It has to really work. And this one does. It helps with redness and calming your skin right away, but over time, it also fades sunspots, which I definitely have. I’ve noticed my little spots starting to fade, and overall, my skin just looks better.

“When we asked the Sonsie community what product they wanted next, most people said eye cream. The great thing about Adapt Cream is that you can use it as an eye cream if you want, but I use it all over my face. It works on dry patches or anywhere your skin needs a little extra love. I wanted it to be multifunctional, not just another step in a complicated routine.”

On Why She Started Sonsie:

“I was using so many different products that people had sent me, and my skin is really sensitive. I can’t use anything scented or packed with a million ingredients. I remember thinking, I need something that actually works, for my skin and for my age.

“I’d been asked many times over my career to be a spokesperson for various brands, but they weren't as sustainable as I wanted, and they weren’t cruelty-free or vegan. Now, that's almost the standard [for a beauty brand], which is fantastic.”

On Her Wellness Habits:

“I'm a creature of habit. I wake up at the same time every day, I read, I write, I exercise, I do my skin care routine, and then I start my day. I bake bread, I do things that make me happy. Honestly, I feel like this is the happiest time of my life.

“I think that I'm in a really interesting time and that, in itself, is bringing me a lot of joy. For me, if I’m going to do something, it has to be joyful. If I’m going to have a skin care line, it needs to obviously have very good products and hit all kinds of marks, but I also want it to be fun. I always say that love is a feeling, but it's not just a feeling. Love is also a choice. The same goes for joy and happiness. So how do we bring that mindset into skin care? How do we take care of ourselves and actually enjoy the process?”