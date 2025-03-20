There’s no doubt about it — bobs are in their heyday. Over the past year, celebs like Lily Collins, Ayo Edebiri, and Lupita Nyong’o haven’t just proven the “short hair, don’t care” motto to be true with their fresh chops, they’re also exemplifying the fact that this cut is incredibly versatile. As for which version will be hottest in the season ahead, just look to the latest digital issue of Ebony. In it, cover star Kerry Washington debuts a wet bob that’s so refreshing and effortless that it’s bound to be the next big thing for spring.

Recently, flippy bobs have been the preferred way for A-listers like Khloé Kardashian and Gigi Hadid to wear their shoulder length and shorter hair. And then of course there’s micro length with baby bangs, sculpted and wavy, and slicked into a wet look, as seen on Jennifer Lopez and Gracie Abrams. But Washington’s latest so-called “hydro bob” is still a bit different. Whereas the aforementioned celebs have shown off more sleek, controlled wet styles, the Scandal actor’s look channels the bobs of ‘90s icons like Natalie Imbruglia and Shannyn Sossamon in that it’s piece-y, tousled, and even a little bit grunge-y.

Unsurprisingly, Washington’s style was the handiwork of Larry Sims. The celebrity hairstylist has mastered equally noteworthy bobs for the likes of Gabrielle Union (including her jaw-dropping angled bob from Couture Fashion Week), Robin Thede, and America Ferrera in the not-so-distant past. Sims can also turn out a classically glamorous look (think big bouncy waves) or something more avant-garde (like sky-high, sculpted braided updos), but this type of effortless, effervescent short style is certainly one of his specialties. And when paired with minimalist makeup and spring dresses by Carolina Herrera and Zimmermann in the The Six Triple Eight’s editorial spread, it feels especially apropos for the season ahead.

While Washington’s hydro bob does feel inspired by specific looks from the ‘90s, it’s also a resurgence of a trend that popped up on the runway a few years ago. Fashion houses including Giambattista Valli and Versace sent similar styles down the catwalk for their spring collections. That said, the Ray actor’s hydrated hair on Ebony isn’t just cool and carefree, it also happens to feel so high fashion, too. Basically, it’s the best of both worlds.