After dominating 2024, the bob held strong this year as the cool-girl haircut of choice; In the last few weeks alone, Kate Hudson and Lily Collins have stepped out in noteworthy new short cuts. So it’s hardly surprising that, before 2025 could come to a close, one of the most “it” it-girls of all — Hailey Bieber — would return to the trend, this time in the form of a chic new lob.

On Dec. 14, the Rhode founder shared her new shoulder-grazing bob (cut by superstar stylist Justine Marjan) to her Instagram Story. Featuring flippy ends and a slightly tousled texture, the style has a bit of a ‘90s vibe, with subtle hints to “The Rachel.” The newly minted 29-year-old maintained her signature honey-brown hair color with the fresh length.

Though Bieber has spent the last year or so firmly in the “medium to long” zone when it comes to her hair, this new cut is far from her first foray into bob territory: Indeed, the blunt bob she debuted in 2023 arguably helped cement the trend that continues to this day. That chin-grazing iteration launched a thousand hair appointments, and by summer 2025, many had taken the cut even higher into micro territory. Which begs the question: Will this slightly longer length usher in an era of lob mania? Only time will tell — but, given Bieber’s influence on everything from phone cases to manicure finishes, I wouldn’t bet against it.