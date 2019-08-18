Bella Hadid's Go-To Shoes Should Be Yours, Too — Here's Why

In a time where trends come and go in the blink of an eye, it can be difficult to decide which ones to hold on to and to truly invest your time and money in. If you're not even sure how to start the search for the perfect shoe capsule, you might want to consider looking to one of the world's biggest supermodels for some inspiration. From of-the-moment sneakers to a classic '90s grunge boot, Bella Hadid's shoes are something to be admired — and emulated.

For the past few years, Hadid — along with her older sister Gigi — has solidified herself as a bonafide style maven, successfully executing even the trickiest of trends. She was all over bike shorts before they were cool, and these days she’s proving to be a trailblazer in Y2K fashion and throwback hairstyles. But it's the model's fancy footwear that is truly something to behold. She somehow manages to take the most old-school and sometimes polarizing styles and make them feel chic and fresh.

Regardless of whether or not you have a model's budget, you can still find something on the market that fits the Hadid bill. Plenty of affordable brands such as Zara and Steve Madden make model-approved styles like slingbacks and knee-high boots at price points that won't leave you with buyer's remorse. And, if you're ready to splurge, there are obviously luxe brands that are ready to serve up a combat boot or chunky sneaker to take you from season to season.

Ready to walk the Hadid walk? Ahead, TZR rounded up her all-time shoe moments for you to make your own.

Chunky Loafers MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Leave it to Hadid to exhibit the most on-trend styles in unexpected, experimental ways. Take, for example, the chunky loafers that can be found all over the streets of major cities and, most importantly, all over TikTok. While in New York City, Hadid was snapped wearing some chunky black loafers with a loose-fitting business casual menswear look, using only her laptop as an accessory — which is effortlessly cool in a late ‘90s rom-com kind of way. The good news is that chunky loafers are all over the market right now, and at a ton of price points, styles, and colors. You can go for something more affordable like a pair from Steve Madden or opt for more luxe brands like Gucci or Celine. If you’re in search of something outside of the typical black color, Intentionally Blank offers chunky loafers in a wide variety of colors and textures.

Gucci Leather Lug Sole Horsebit Loafer $1,100 See on Gucci The Gucci chunky loafer is everything you could ask for: it’s classic, preppy, and contemporary all at the same time. It even features an embroidered gold bee on the back.

Intentionally Blank HK-2 Lilac $188 See on Intentionally Blank In search of color? Intentionally Blank offers this chunky loafer shoe in a bunch of different colors, such as lilac, forest green, pistachio, and even cow print.

Zou Xou Trini Loafer in Black + Patent $280 See on Zou Xou Zou Xou’s loafer is effortlessly cool and polished, be it dressed up or dressed down.

Steve Madden Lawrence Bone Leather Loafers $99.95 See on Steve Madden Snag a pair of on-trend loafers without breaking the bank by shopping Steve Madden styles.

Outdoorsy Sneakers Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images In classic Hadid fashion, the model is making the statement that you can wear hiking and running shoes casually in the city — vindicating tourist dads everywhere. She likes to pair her sporty Y2K-inspired looks with outdoorsy sneakers. In particular, the model loves her bright red Salomon XT-4 Advanced Sneakers. That exact color sold out almost immediately thanks to the supermodel, but the athletic shoe company has many more styles and colors to shop. In fact, if you step foot in your local outdoor apparel shop, you’ll likely be able to cop something similar.

Salomon XT-4 Advanced Sneakers $160 $96 See on SSENSE Shop Hadid’s exact sneakers, but in a different color.

Asics Gel-Kayano 14 $140 $109.95 See on Asics These sporty kicks throw it back to Asics’ retro running shape, popular in the late 2000s.

Fendi Women's "Fendi Flex" Sneakers $795 See on Saks Fifth Avenue Channeling a new millennium sport shoe, the Fendi Flex sneakers are a luxe version of athletic-inspired footwear.

Balenciaga Track Colorblock Trainer Sneakers $995 See on Neiman Marcus These are definitely hiking dad-inspired.

Square-Toe Sandals Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With all of the ‘90s style resurgence, you simply can’t leave out square-toed sandals, and Hadid is right on top of that trend, too. In June 2021, she sported a sleek strappy Jacquemus heel as she arrived at the Jacquemus Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show. She’s no stranger to the style, having worn it regularly since 2019 (a trendsetter as always). No matter if you want high heels or kitten heels, color or basics, stilettos or block heels, there are plenty of square-toe sandals to shop from right now. You can take inspiration straight from Hadid by selecting a pair of Jacquemus mules, or you can opt for something that’s more of your style — perhaps via a bright color or at an affordable price point? You have a world of choices.

Jacquemus 80MM Les Mules Leather Mules $620 See on LUISAVIAROMA Shop the very pair Hadid owns for a sleek sandal look.

Reformation Meena Toe Ring Block Heel Sandal $198 See on Reformation For a lower, block heel version of the square-toe sandal trend, shop this bright blue croc pair from Reformation.

Bottega Veneta Stretch Leather Mules $890 See on Bottega Veneta In search of a shoe with a pop of color? Check out these lavender mule sandals from Bottega Veneta.

Public Desire Harlow Square Toe Mule Sandal in Black $42 $31.50 See on ASOS If you want to shop the style, but don’t want to break the bank, this pair from Public Desire is the perfect solution.

Combat Boots Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid has long been a lover of the '90s-style grunge boot: She wears them with everything from mini dresses to patterned trousers. The chunky shoes are the perfect way to add some edge to even the sweetest of outfits. Plus, they look better as they age, so you shouldn't worry about getting them a little dirty. Hadid often wears hers with tailored pieces, making a strong case for adding a dark and clunky shoe to an otherwise crisp outfit. Follow her lead and wear your combat boots with softer, more frilly looks for a model-approved ensemble.

Dr. Martens Pascal Virginia 8-Eye Combat Boot $150 See on Dr. Martens You can't go wrong with a pair of Dr. Martens. They've been a fashion staple for decades now.

Prada Brushed Leather & Nylon Combat Boots $1,220 See on Saks Fifth Avenue From the striking leather and nylon upper to the iconic triangle logo and rugged rubber sole, this luxurious, edgy pair of boots has it all.

Dear Frances Park Boot, Black $520 See on Dear Frances Think of this Dear Frances combat boot as a more dressed-up version of the basic style thanks to the classic leather detailing.

Kendall Miles Ali Combat Boot $695 See on Kendall Miles These combat boots have an elevated, sleek, and feminine feel.

Slingback Heels Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In addition to her love for statement-making boots, Hadid has shown affection for more polished, sleek high heels such as the classic slingback style. Whether she coordinates them with a whimsical mini dress or with a pair of slouchy cargo pants, the model definitely has an affinity for the silhouette. So many of your favorite brands are making similar versions to Hadid's faves. Celebrity-adored brand Aquazzura offers a fiery red version that will add a kick of color to even the simplest little black dress. Alternatively, grab a pair from Zara that won’t break the bank and can be worn just about anywhere. Swap out your usual pumps for a pair of slingbacks for a little upgrade that will make all the difference.

Amina Muaddi Holli Glass PVC & Leather Slingback Pumps $770 See on Net-a-Porter This trendy update to the classic slingback incorporates PVC material and a cool pyramid heel.

Aquazzura So Nude Sandals 85 $675 See on Aquazzura These pearlescent pumps are the perfect classic addition to your collection.

Zara Heeled Slingback $59.90 See on Zara Add a pop of color into your look with these heels.

Saint Laurent Women's Helmut 90 Dream Halter Slingback Pumps $745 See on Bloomingdale's For a twist on the classic, opt for these pumps with bouclé wool.

Tall Boots Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Knee-high boots should always have a place in your closet. Not only do they add sultriness to any look, but they make even the tiniest of mini dresses more appropriate for colder temperatures. Hadid has been wearing her black Prada boots on repeat lately, pairing them with mini dresses, patterned feminine skirts, and matching sets. Black or white boots will both make a statement and can be worn year round. For a bolder choice, Simmi London makes croc-effect boots that are priced under $100. On the other side of the price spectrum, female-founded brand Tamara Mellon makes a pair of structured boots that are both timeless and trendy.

Chanel High Boots in White Calfskin $2,100 See on Chanel Go classic with these Chanel boots, perfect for everyday wear thanks to their low heels.

Simmi London Mariam Black Faux Croc Print Pointed Toe Stiletto Knee High Boots $67.50 See on Simmi London These look far more expensive than their $70 price point, so you have no reason not to pick them up.

Tamara Mellon Great Frontier $1,295 See on Tamara Mellon The cognac color of these boots makes them perfectly on trend for the coming season.

Alohas East Black $335 See on Alohas From newly cult favorite brand Alohas, these tall black boots are a wardrobe staple.

White Sneakers Ricky Vigil/GC Images/Getty Images It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that a pair of white dad-inspired sneakers are one of the model's favorites. Hadid was an early adopter of the trend and has steadily worn them over the past few years. She rocks them with casual basics like bike shorts and oversized hoodies, as well as formal dresses on occasion. To steal Hadid's exact look, opt for neutral-colored suits with longer hemlines that lend a relaxed feel. Try pairing your white sneakers with other cream or white pieces for the perfect minimalist vibe. During the colder months, swap out the white trousers for black leather ones to transition your look.

Fendi Match Sneakers $930 See on Fendi These leather and suede sneakers from Fendi are sleek and clean with a vintage feel.

Heron Preston Contrasting-Detail Lace-Up Sneakers $470 See on Farfetch These Heron Preston sneakers are the perfect balance between a fully white chunky shoe and a pop of color.

Off-White Odsy 1000 sneakers $850 See on Farfetch Flaunting a chunky, industrial-inspired design, this Off-White kick is instantly recognizable with its signature color pop zip tie.