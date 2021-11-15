Among the many trends that have come to fruition throughout 2021’s return to celebratory dressing, cutouts have undeniably received the most widespread love and attention. Barely-there strings placed just so, slits along the hip bones, torso-revealing holes reminiscent of Swiss cheese — designers and trendsetters have repeatedly reinvented cutouts to the point where the once-controversial look has now become a mainstay of contemporary fashion. However, it’s worth noting the popular detail doesn’t always require a commitment to baring it all à la Kendall Jenner’s recent “naked” cutout dress. For instance, consider the cutout dress Blake Lively wore to Saturday Night Live’s afterparty over the weekend. (The actor attended the post-show event in support of her bestie Taylor Swift, who was the evening show’s musical guest.)

Lively’s dress — a form-fitting knit Khaite number with a peek-a-boo chest keyhole — was a nod to the overarching fashion movement that prioritizes sultry style but done strategically with just a slight flash of flesh. The actor’s LBD boasted a high neckline and three-quarter sleeves, and it hit just below Lively’s knees. Because of these aforementioned, more covered-up aspects to her garment, the chest cutout on Lively’s dress felt like a subtle way to ease into the trend.

For jewelry, Lively accessorized her dark dress with a delicate gold necklace, emerald drop earrings, and a red heart-shaped ring. (Dedicated fans of Swift — or Swifties, as they affectionately call themselves — will recognize the sapphire-colored bauble from the singer’s recent “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” music video, which Lively directed.)

Gotham/GC Images

Lively also carried Chanel’s high-shine Diamante Flap Bag and slipped into an archival pair of Christian Louboutin’s Calypso Pumps for the afterparty. The Gossip Girl alum’s platform heels were done in an unconventional black and indigo colorway, which felt in sync with her known affinity for alternative, out-of-the-box footwear and provided a joyful pop of color to her darkly-hued ensemble.

Circling back to Lively’s dress, you’ll find her exact Khaite piece available to shop below, as well as a few other cutout options that err on the side of subtlety. Take Cushnie’s cutout number, for example. Like Livey’s, the American fashion house’s dress is knit and features an understated center chest keyhole.

