2020 and 2021 will hence be known as the loungewear era. Over the past 18 months, the comfort-focused fashion subset has seen a slew of trending variations — matching co-ords, anything tie-dye, and barely-there bralettes, to name just a few. However, no trend has been as all-consuming as body-hugging spandex outfits: most notably bike-short bodysuits. Seen either in a mirror selfie shared by a Pilates-loving celebrity or on your favorite adept fashion influencer during a night out in New York City, spandex one-pieces in thigh-grazing silhouettes were everywhere. But, as evidenced by Bella Hadid’s makeshift bike-short bodysuit, the trend just received a fashion girl-approved tweak. Best of all, the newly introduced style hack allows you to replicate the look using gym clothes you already own. This is an exciting point for your drawer of workout clothes, which is likely packed to the brim after the overwhelming boom of comfy-centric dressing.

On Oct. 11, Hadid was seen on a stroll in New York City wearing an outfit that emulated her signature Y2K spirit, but in a workout-friendly context. She wore a white sports bra underneath a black spaghetti-strap tank top, which was tucked into a pair of dark boy shorts from Alo Yoga. Here’s where her bodysuit style hack comes into the picture; Since Hadid’s inky tank top blended seamlessly into her biker shorts, her outfit replicated the one-piece look of a traditional workout onesie. Hadid, you fashionable pioneer, you’ve done it again (it was only a few weeks ago when she put her twist on the cutout trend with a Swiss cheese-inspired ensemble that brought new life to the popular look).

Gotham/GC Images

The last of the supermodel’s clothing was a peach-colored hoodie, which she artfully draped over her shoulders. For footwear, she slipped into a pair of low-profile black trainers (the yet unreleased Prada x Adidas collab) with white socks in a mid-calf silhouette. Last but certainly not least was her silver rectangle sunnies, pendant choker necklace (an ongoing jewelry trend for 2021), and canvas tote bag.

As Hadid demonstrated, achieving the bodysuit-inspired look is as easy as can be: all you need to do is tuck a tank top into biker shorts of your choice. Try Hadid’s exact uber-short pair from Alo Yoga (you’ll find them below), or a pair in a longer silhouette if that’s more your vibe. As long as you pair your bottoms with a top in an identical shade — tada! — you’ve successfully replicated the perpetually on-trend unitard look. Or, if you’d rather opt out of the outfit finagling altogether, you can always slip into a bonafide bike-short bodysuit — Girlfriend makes an excellent option.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.