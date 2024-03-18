Anne Hathaway Closed Out SXSW With Two Stunning Back-To-Back Style Moments

While our Instagram timelines are always quieter in the days following award season, the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) conference, which famously begins just a few days before the Oscars, delivers a plethora of celebrity looks that undeniably fill the sartorial void. And this year was no different. The annual affair kicked off on a high note with a rare appearance from Meghan Markle who stunned in a timeless silky set. Then, on March 16, after various designer-clad arrivals from Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway closed out the star-studded Texas festival in a white rhinestone-embellished mini dress courtesy of Patou.

On Saturday afternoon, Hathaway was greeted by hundreds of adoring fans at The Paramount Theatre in Austin for the much-anticipated world premiere of her new rom-com, The Idea of You. After joining up with her co-star Nicholas Galitzine, Hathaway walked the red carpet alone, showing off her sparkly baby doll dress — an adaptation of a design from the Patou Spring/Summer 2024 collection. While Hathaway removed the extra strap above the V-neck neckline originally seen on the model, her mini featured the same all-over sequins as the runway look, as well as the unique chevron-shaped crystals under the bodice and toward the hem. Even though the Bvlgari ambassador was surprisingly missing a statement necklace, she accessorized with plenty of Bvlgari staples, including the Fiorever Ring, the matching diamond floral earrings, and the Serpenti Viper Bracelet (which is priced at $69,000). Hathaway rounded out her look with another Bvlgari must-have, a metallic silver Serpenti Baia Shoulder Bag along with matching platform pumps from Aquazzura.

Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

Once it was time to introduce her new film inside the theater, Hathaway swapped her shimmery Patou number for a slightly more casual co-ord. On top, she styled an effortlessly chic white tank top embellished with an ivory feather trim at the hem. On the bottom, a pair of pointy nude heels peeped out underneath the fashion muse’s two-tone wide-leg jeans from Victoria Beckham. She added a little sparkle to her final ‘fit via the same Bvlgari accessories from her first OOTD. At the film’s after-party, the star posed for a photo-op with Gabrielle Union, who, like Hathaway, is also producing The Idea of You. Union looked sleek in an all-black ensemble, complete with a sleeveless plunging blazer and coordinating knee-length shorts, as well as open-toe mules.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment

Since The Idea of You doesn’t drop on Amazon Prime Video until May 2, you can expect lots more designer moments from Hathaway to surface in the coming weeks. While we await her next applause-worthy press tour look, channel Hathaway’s latest outfit with the curated edit below.