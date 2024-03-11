In case you missed it, March 8 was International Women’s Day — and celebrities honored the annual holiday in all sorts of ways. Demi Moore, for instance, took to Instagram to post a photo of all the females in her family. Likewise, Salma Hayek shared some inspirational words on the app. Meanwhile, activist and royal Meghan Markle spent the afternoon shedding light on how social media can negatively affect women, while also touching on her personal experiences dealing with online bullying. Markle chatted about the topic in Austin, Texas, at the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) conference, where she arrived in a silky pinstriped set.

Joined by Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, Nancy Wang Yuen, and Errin Haines, Markle attended the keynote panel titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen. “We are so honored to host this distinguished group on International Women’s Day for a significant discussion on the importance of representation in media and entertainment,” Hugh Forrest, co-president and chief programming officer of SXSW, said in a statement.

For the conference, Markle donned a sleek two-piece look from Giuliva Heritage, a label based in Rome. The Duchess of Sussex tucked the front of her button-down into the flowy maxi skirt. From there, she styled the matching set with white pointy stud-adorned flats courtesy of Valentino — an early aughts footwear look that made an unexpected comeback this fashion month. Her jewelry — Bottega Veneta’s chunky gold knot hoops and a diamond tennis bracelet from Ariel Gordon — gave the neutral look a hint of pizzaz.

This latest public outing was Markle’s first major press event in the United States this year. Hopefully, though, we’ll see more of the royal in the coming months. Until then, consider trying out her casual yet chic matching set moment with the product assortment ahead.