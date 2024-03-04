If you’re a longtime Saturday Night Live enthusiast, you know the outfit worn by the host during their opening monologue is one of the most important looks of the night — an assignment that this season’s A-list hosts have undeniably understood. First, there was Dakota Johnson, who stunned in a Tom Ford halterneck jumpsuit to kick off her Jan. 27 hosting gig. Then, a week later, Ayo Edebiri rocked a corsetted peplum co-ord courtesy of Thom Browne. And on March 2, SNL’s latest fashion muse host, Sydney Sweeney, continued the monologue style streak in a custom satin midi dress sourced from Australian-based designer, Alex Perry.

Before donning a plethora of quirky costumes, Sweeney tapped into her signature elevated aesthetic to deliver applause-worthy jokes about her films Anyone But You and Madame Web. The first-time host took center stage at Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 8H in the aforementioned white Alex Perry creation, which featured corset boning, a sweetheart neckline, and cowl draping. Underneath the ankle-grazing satin number peeped a pair of ivory pointy pumps which maintained the look’s monochromatic motif. Staying true to form, Sweeney opted for minimal bling and only opted for a timeless tennis necklace and diamond stud earrings, both from celeb-loved jeweler, Stephanie Gottlieb (she’s behind the ‘87’ pendant necklace that Taylor Swift wore to cheer on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII).

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

And after the curtains closed on her SNL debut, the stellar designer selections just kept coming. While en route to a star-studded after-party (perhaps with the evening’s musical guest, Kacey Musgraves), Sweeney swapped her TV-ready getup for a head-to-toe Versace all-black outfit, starting with a chic long-sleeve mini dress adorned with the atelier’s trademark Medusa ‘95 emblem. The Euphoria star rounded out her after-party attire with the label’s Black Medusa '95 Corset Slingback Pumps and the must-have Medusa ‘95 Tote Bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney’s recent SNL appearance marked one of the first press events for her upcoming horror film, Immaculate, so stay tuned for more designer looks from the star before the movie hits theaters on March 22. In the meantime, take style cues from her monologue-ready ensemble with the curated edit below.