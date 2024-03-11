As beautiful and unique as they may be, some haute couture creations seen on the runways feel like they’re nothing more than a feast for the eyes. However, red carpet events and award shows allow these masterpieces to truly come to life. The most recent example of this is Emily Blunt’s gown for the 96th Academy Awards Ceremony, which was pulled straight from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2024 catwalk.

Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the ivory floor-length tank dress in question was covered entirely in nude sequins and baguette rhinestone inlays. There was also a subtle nod at both feminine and masculine details courtesy of a men’s boxer short motif outlined in sequins in the front and a long ethereal train in the back. The cheeky dress also featured exaggerated shoulders, a common theme in the collection as a whole, with the narrow straps raised to make the bodice look almost like structured armor. (Fun fact: Florence Pugh’s Del Core look for the evening included the same raised shoulder feature.) On the runway, the dress was paired with tan pumps with a gilded toe — and zero jewelry. For her red carpet moment, Blunt went with pearl platform sandals by Alexandre Birman. She added some added pizzaz via a layered diamond collar necklace by Tiffany & Co.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

WWD/Getty Images

To be fair, Blunt was not the first to test drive the gravity-defying collection, which included reverse wing-like bodices and oversized rounded shoulders. Julianne Moore, recently put her own spin another gown from the installment. On Feb. 28, the actor attended the UK premiere of her new period drama series, Mary & George in a navy velvet gown with the aforementioned exaggerated bodice, which was surprisingly toned down from the runway for the carpet — but still brought the drama.

Could Blunt and Moore be starting a trend in support of this haute couture collection? Here’s hoping the answer yes. We like our red carpets like our movies: dramatic and aspirational.