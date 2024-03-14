If you’ve kept up with Victoria Beckham’s ever-evolving career over the years, you know the multi-hyphenate is intensely devoted to her craft. She’s proven that fact time and time again, most recently at Paris Fashion Week when the designer presented her Fall/Winter 2024 collection just two weeks after breaking her foot during an exercise. And while you might’ve expected Beckham to keep a low profile while recovering, not even crutches can stop the fashion muse from serving a lewk on Instagram. On March 13, instead of an injury-proof sweatsuit, Beckham stunned in a sheer maxi dress from her eponymous atelier’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

As if we ever doubted her sartorial prowess, Beckham’s crutches-clad OOTD is further proof that she can make anything feel en vogue — even clunky metal walking sticks. In her latest mirror selfie, Beckham posed against her crutches dressed in a completely see-through Victoria Beckham number — a surprisingly sultry detour from the refined suit sets usually seen in her signature elevated aesthetic. Beckham’s mesh moment featured a high neck, an elongated train, and dainty ruffles on the bottom hem. She took style cues straight from the runway by layering a knit bra and high-waisted underwear underneath the almost invisible topper. While her ensemble wasn’t exactly bed-rest-friendly, Beckham did opt out of her usual sky-high pumps and instead went barefoot, leaving her lace-up ballet flats in the background of her pic.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment

After a full day of filming content for her fashion label, Beckham swapped her designer dress for an off-duty co-ord that her doctor would surely approve of. She slipped on a sleek pair of black leggings and a matching oversized crewneck, both of which coordinated with her gawky orthopedic boot. On the other foot, she opted for white Nike Air Jordan sneakers and chunky socks. Leave it to Beckham to make leggings and a foot brace feel effortlessly chic.

While Beckham’s exact dress hasn’t hit the market quite yet, you can still channel her recent sheer separates with the curated set below. And be sure to keep tabs on her IG for updates on when you can add the Spring/Summer 2024 collection to your wardrobe. It’ll be any day now.