Every October, the Hollywood set and industry tastemakers flock to New York for the Golden Heart Awards, which benefits God’s Love We Deliver, a nonprofit provider of meals and counseling for New Yorkers. Like clockwork, stars arrive at the soirée decked out in the latest Michael Kors creations, as the designer has been a main sponsor of the organization for over 20 years. And at this year’s 17th annual event on Oct. 16, it was undeniably Scarlett Johansson’s little black dress, which came from the New York-based label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, that made a splash on the red carpet.

The Asteroid City actor, who was one of the honored humanitarians of the evening, stunned in the chic LBD while accepting the Golden Heart Award for Philanthropy & Activism. Johansson’s polished number featured a demure V-neck and cozy long sleeves, a perfect choice for the chilly weather in the Big Apple right now. She added some pizzazz to her seemingly minimalist look with the help of dotted sheer black tights (ICYMI: statement hosiery is a celebrity must-have as of late), pointed-toe pumps, and chunky gold rings. For her makeup, Johansson embraced a bold smoky eye, which gave her whole ensemble a sultry, alluring finish.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Johansson wasn’t the only A-lister turning heads in fresh-off-the-runway Michael Kors on Monday night. Ashley Park went a more maximalist route with her outfit — she donned a gold laminated lace mini dress, which boasted an eccentric cutout on the bodice and ‘70s-inspired bell sleeves. The Emily in Paris actor styled her disco-ready look with metallic platform heels and simple diamond hoops. And Just Like That... actor Nicole Ari Parker also checked into the star-studded affair in a similar cutout silhouette to Park’s. Her maxi LBD included a semi-sheer mesh fabric that allowed her black underwear to peak through.

(+) Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Now that the holiday season is right around the corner, consider drawing outfit inspiration from Johansson’s latest look. Below, shop all the styles needed to pull off the understated ensemble.