Brace yourselves, Mean Girls fanatics: This April marks 20 years since the cult-favorite film premiered in all its pleated miniskirt and monogram handbag glory. Odds are, you’ve rewatched the movie an ungodly amount of times over the years, perhaps patiently awaiting the Plastics to join forces again. Well, it seems your wish has come true: On Oct. 6, a Mean Girls reunion happened; Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert — aka Cady, Karen, and Gretchen — were spotted filming a secret project in Los Angeles. (Rachel McAdams, who played queen bee Regina George, was notably missing from the viral get-together.)

According to TMZ, the former costars reunited to film a Pepsi commercial rumored to be for the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl in February. Lohan was the first to arrive on set in a not-so-Mean Girls-esque outfit (which Regina would surely have a thing or two to say about). Unlike her castmates’ vibrant looks, Lohan opted for a black button-down and coordinating trousers. She did, however, nod to her on-screen alter-go by carrying a pouch that read “Plastics Club Member.”

Then there was Seyfried, who was photographed walking out of her trailer in a look straight out of her character’s wardrobe. The Dropout actor donned a hot pink T-shirt dress, which she paired with a black belt and cozy slippers (presumably her go-to shoes in between takes). Chabert, too, got the hot pink memo, wearing a fuchsia poplin dress. She teamed the number with a pastel pink shearling moto jacket and platform pumps. A fetch look, indeed.

While details surrounding this surprise meet-up remain tightly under wraps, there’s plenty of Mean Girls content coming your way soon. For starters, Mean Girls: The Musical is set to be released in theaters on January 12, 2024. While none of the original four Plastics are officially confirmed to star in the new comedy (however, Seyfried told Entertainment Tonight that they’re “100% into” making a cameo), they might appear at upcoming press events. In other words? There could very well be another reunion on the horizon — fingers crossed McAdams is involved.

Until then, channel the three Mean Girls-inspired outfits by nabbing the looks ahead.