When the paparazzi spot Angelina Jolie, she’s typically wearing at least one of her three wardrobe must-haves: A stealthy LBD, nude or black stilettos, and, of course, her go-to Celine tote bag. Occasionally, she’ll swap out her midi for a neutral matching set and her pumps for a pair of slides (if the weather permits), but no matter what, there always seems to be a minimum of one black piece in her ensemble. And on Oct. 12 in Paris, she wore two out of three of her non-negotiables — Jolie donned a timeless knit little black dress and her signature carryall.

While on a break from filming the biopic Maria, based on the renowned opera singer Maria Callas, Jolie was snapped leaving her hotel and heading to a recording studio. The Eternals actor started her all-black look with a sleeveless black sheath midi, which featured a cozy knit material and a high boatneck. Of course, she toted around her trusty monogrammed Celine tote, and also wore an oversized pair of black sunglasses — not needed for the rainy weather in Paris yesterday, but perfect for blocking out the paps.

What surprised fans about her outfit, however, were her ballet flats. When it comes to curating her street style selections, she rarely exchanges her Christian Louboutin stilettos for anything, let alone the walking-friendly silhouette. But the star proved that, with the right styling, the romantic slip-ons can be just as chic as her beloved heels, if not more. Jolie’s pair appears to be rendered in a suede material with a delicate bow on the top — a slightly different design from the Mary Jane-esque styles celebs like Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz have been leaning toward lately.

Best Image / BACKGRID

The on-screen costumes of Jolie’s newest role are a dramatic departure from her everyday quiet-luxury aesthetic. Earlier on Oct. 12, for example, she was photographed filming scenes for Maria in outfits emblematic of ‘70s Parisian fashion, which is fitting, seeing that the movie will tell the story of Callas’ final days in the City of Lights. The behind-the-scenes images show the A-lister in a tweed-embellished look, complete with a skirt set and a poncho. From there, the costume department accessorized her look with knee-high suede boots, leather gloves, and the opera singer’s trademark oversized glasses.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Since the filming for her upcoming movie is just starting, it’s quite possible that we’ll see more off-duty ensembles from Jolie in the coming days. In the meantime, try out her latest Parisian moment with the separates ahead.