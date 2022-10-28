Over the past few years, Y2K-mania put many joyful and nostalgic (and sometimes downright questionable) pieces back on people’s radars. And if this past fashion month is any indication, the early 2000s won’t lose its influence any time soon. The latest hot aughts style on the scene? The oft controversial wedge boot trend. It hasn’t been particularly popular with the fashion insiders this last decade; however, the sartorial tide seems to be turning at this very moment.

When speaking of wedge shoes in general, it’s worth noting that slanted sandal styles found their way back into notable collections during the summer of 2021. (ICYMI, that season was all about Amina Muaddi’s glass-wedge Lupita sandals.) So for those in the know, such as Moda Operandi’s Director of Accessories Ryan Kleman, the subsequent resurgence of wedge boots isn’t all that surprising. “It was only a matter of time before the market followed, and the trend made its way to boots,” he tells TZR.

The striking silhouette first started popping on up on the Fall/Winter 2022 runways, where legacy brands like Givenchy, Prada, Tom Ford, and more sent an assortment of wedge sandals, slingbacks, pumps, and most importantly, boots down its runways. Puppets and Puppets’ cheese wedge sandals made quite a splash at New York Fashion Week the season prior, too, foreshadowing the stacked shape’s imminent comeback.

Givenchy Fall/Winter 2022
Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2022
Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2023

Wedge design details then persisted on the Spring/Summer 2023 runways, like at Bottega Veneta, where creative director Matthew Blazy offered an assortment of pointy-toe wedge boots — including a metallic, space age-inspired pair in woven leather. Contemporary footwear label Stuart Weitzman has been exploring novel takes on the style as well. “It’s been really fun to reinvent the classic silhouette,” says Edmundo Castillo, the brand’s head of design. “This season, I did wedge boots with [elements like] lucite heels, buckles, and croc leather. These dramatic details make [for] standout pieces that will fit into your wardrobe with ease.”

Now that you’ve added the shoe to your wishlist — or virtual shopping cart, perhaps — you may be wondering how to best make it work in your everyday life. Keep scrolling to see how influencers and fashion insiders styled their wedge boots outside and around the shows this fall, and shop an edit of pieces to help you recreate their looks.

With An Oversized Coat

In case you didn’t get the memo, tall boots are one of the leading footwear trends for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. When picking out a wedge boot that’s knee-high or taller, Mytheresa’s VP of Fashion Buying Tiffany Hsu recommends sticking to either thigh-high or patent wedge boots that feel slick but not outdated. “You could pair them with an oversized coat or blazer to create a sophisticated silhouette,” she adds.

With A Knitted Maxi Dress

Another trend to keep on your radar this fall (and beyond) is sweater dresses. Check off two trends in one go by pairing your favorite with wedge ankle boots — like this pair from Off-White that provides just enough edge without overpowering the look.

With Tweedy Co-Ords

Ask any fashion insider and they’ll immediately tell you that a set of tailored, tweedy co-ords makes for a foolproof outfit that’s polished and incredibly easy to put together. Should you want to spice up the look, a pair of paper-white wedge boots will do the trick.

With A Sporty-Minimalist Look

For a sportier vibe, slip into a pair of wide-leg pants and tuck them into a pair of wedge boots that rise just above the ankle. Then finish the look with a roomy tee or any no-nonsense top. (Bonus style points if it’s a bit cropped.)

In An Avant-Garde Glam Look

For those who like to make a memorable entrance every now and then, Kleman has a great rule of thumb: the taller the boots, the more impactful your look will be. “Over-the-knee variations can be easily worn over any pants or with dresses,” he says.