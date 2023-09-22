Ballet flats continue to be the superstar shoe choice for everyone, even as we head into next year. At New York Fashion Week this month, they stole the show on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways of 3.1 Phillip Lim, Proenza Schouler, Staud, and Tory Burch, to name a few. So, it should come as little surprise that tastemakers and celebrities are already embracing this footwear silhouette in order to get a head start on the trend. The latest star to take her ballet flats for a spin was Sophie Turner, who wore a red satin pair from The Row while out with friends on Sept. 21.

The Game of Thrones actor was spotted at the Barrière Fouquet Hotel in New York City, grabbing dinner once again with Taylor Swift (her newfound BFF) and the HAIM sisters, for another girls’ night out. The bright hue of her shoes added a smart pop of color to her otherwise neutral outfit, which consisted of a gray wool maxi skirt and a classic cropped white T-shirt. The star kept the rest of her outfit pretty simple by rocking a multicolored patchwork Louis Vuitton bag and a chunky chain necklace with gold rings. Her blonde locks hung straight down and she chose to wear a minimal no-makeup makeup look via a pop of shimmer on her eye and a matte rosy lip.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

This is not the first time ballet flats have made an appearance in Turner’s cool-girl wardrobe. Not only did she rock a pair from Louis Vuitton at the 2022 Met Gala, but she also chose to wear the staple with a crystal-embellished green Retrofête dress back in August to a Jonas Brothers concert. Her outfits, thus far, prove just how versatile ballet flats are — they’re perfect for all occasions, whether you’re headed to a formal work dinner, a concert, or a GNO with your most stylish friends.

This is the second time Turner has surprised her fans with another cute outfit and public appearance this week, amid her ongoing divorce battle with Joe Jonas. Seeing how it’s only Friday, we’re hoping for more going-out looks from her this weekend. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for them, but in the meantime, if you love her outfit from last night, shop the pieces needed to recreate her look below.