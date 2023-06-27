The words Angelina Jolie and quiet luxury go hand in hand. Take a look at the actor’s off-duty style from over the years and you’ll see that she’s always invested in luxe staples. Those seemingly plain pants she wore in 2013? They’re from Saint Laurent. Her kaftan dress from 2019? It’s The Row. If you want to know what other brands and pieces she opts for to achieve this minimalist aesthetic, just look at her outfit from last night. Jolie wore a white trench, Valentino bag, black dress, and pumps while grabbing dinner with her children Shiloh, Pax, and Zahara at BondST Restaurant in New York City.

Her whole look felt very on-brand for her, as she always wears some variation of these items — be it a simple black shift or a polished trench — and they’re always in muted colors. In fact, Jolie’s wardrobe essentials come in shades of cream, ivory, black, and beige about 99% of the time. Although the exact brands in her dinner outfit have yet to be identified (we’re sure they’re all from renowned luxury labels), her purse with the unmissable gold V logo is called the Valentino Stud Sign Shoulder Bag. It was a sleek and elegant addition to her going-out attire, plus it nicely played into her understated aesthetic.

This isn’t the first time the actor’s worn pieces from Valentino; in fact, it’s one of the most beloved brands in her closet. In addition to this bag style, she also owns the Supervee in black and the Roman Stud purse plus a variety of shoes, from boots to sandals, from the maison. Thus, if you want to channel Jolie’s style, you might consider investing in similar essentials. For the fashion detectives out there, below is a closer look at Jolie’s designer bag and the jewelry she wore on Monday night. She accessorized with an effortless gold bracelet and diamond rings.

Ahead, shop the necessary items to tap into Jolie’s subtle and sophisticated vibe for whatever activity you’re doing this year.