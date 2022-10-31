With the imminent winter months come snuggles under cozy blankets, layers under warm jackets, and the holy grail of all comfort — lounge sets. They’re an easy way to look subtly chic without having to try too hard and come in handy no matter if you’re weathering the more brisk temperatures of the northeastern seaboard or the more temperate climates of, say, California. Angelina Jolie’s latest comfy lounge set look is proof of the latter: She wore a roomy gray top and trousers to the grocery store. Not only did she look unperturbed, but she also appeared put-together for the outing.

Has loungewear always been stylish? Perhaps not, but one thing is for sure — this trend certainly rose in popularity at the height of stay-at-home orders and hasn’t really waned. Rather, a matching component, as well as the use of luxe fabrics like linen and cotton poplin, elevate the look à la Jolie. The actor wore hers with a long, tailored coat in black, oversized sunglasses, and chunky sandals. The look exemplified the throw-on-and-go appeal of matching sets — and that something as simple as a long topper and a pair of shades can tie things up even further. The shoes are certainly a convenient choice for the West Coast weather (Jolie lives in Los Angeles), but those who must keep warmer can easily recreate the look with white sneakers or platform mules.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Although the brand behind Jolie’s set has yet to be revealed, there are many comfy, lounge co-ords on the market ripe for the picking. Select a close dupe to mimic Jolie, or choose another color and shape to better fit your personal style. For a refined take on the sweatsuit, look to NAADAM’s cashmere set in Stone Blue or Smoke. Or take a fashion-forward approach with Pleats Please Issey Miyake’s crisp and textured set in a bold hue. To make the final call, you can peruse all of these options and more in TZR’s edit, ahead.

