At the 67th annual Grammy Awards, creative experimentation was the night’s biggest winner — with Beyoncé’s genre-defying Cowboy Carter taking home Best Country Album and alt-hip-hop newcomer Doechii becoming the third woman in history to nab Best Rap Album. And that freedom of expression was celebrated through the attendee’s looks, too. From jellyfish haircuts to bleached brows, the evening’s best beauty looks proved that it pays to go bold. That applies to the wide variety of nail styles at the Grammys, too. Plenty of maximalist manis were on display, but minimalism was just as big of a trend. Basically, there was a little something for everyone.

Just as the night’s biggest winners varied from country pop to electronic dance, the manicures ranged from barely-there to jewel-encrusted — with so many different styles in between. While Chappell Roan and Cynthia Erivo were among those who showed off 3D designs, Billie Eilish went polish-free with a less-is-more mani that’s all about the grooming. And then there were Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, who wore winter’s trending deep wine shade. Add to that variations on the classic French tips, magnetic manis, and so much more.

So if you’re in need of some inspiration for your next nail creation — whether you love a pared down look or one that’s more statement-making — read on for the best nail looks from music’s biggest night.

Chappell Roan

Juan Alvear created the Best New Artist winner’s bejeweled nails with products from Aprés Nail, including a black base using Birnam Wood topped with chrome powder and stone embellishments.

Gracie Abrams

Abrams’s ethereal hooded gown wasn’t the only Chanel she had on. Manicurist Betina Goldstein also used the brand’s beauty products to create her “silk ballerina” nails, specifically the Le Vernis in Ballerina to achieve the sheer, ivory-nude shade.

Charli XCX

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Another proponent of nude nails was Charli XCX, who donned a custom combo of Aprés Nail polishes for manicurist Stephanie Stone’s take on the naked nail trend co-signed by stars like Dua Lipa and JLo. “We ended up using a mixture of Dear Diary and Flushed for the perfect sheer pinky nude,” the nail artist shared via Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez

Even though JLo’s Stephane Rolland turtleneck completely covered her nails, she still had a flawless mani to reveal underneath. Tom Bachik used his own Click Colors Magnet Gel in Iced Chai, creating a velvet-y cat eye effect.

Olivia Rodrigo

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rodrigo has been one of the biggest celebrity champions of the short natural nail trend, and she kept the streak going with her Bordeaux-colored manicure by Yoko Sakakura. The nail artist used Aprés Nail in Brickhouse to get the vampy hue that coordinated beautifully with the singer’s Versace halter neck dress.

Raye

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Sakakura was also the force behind the“Escapism.” singer’s Old Hollywood-inspired nails with a nude base and black French tips adorned with teeny tiny crystals.

Cynthia Erivo

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Erivo’s tour of maximalist nails didn’t stop after her Wicked press tour, as evidenced by the charm-adorned blue and silver manicure nail artist Dior created to match her custom Louis Vuitton dress.

Billie Eilish

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Following the lead of celebs like Katie Holmes, the “Birds of a Feather” singer brought another version of the “naked manicure” to the 2025 Grammys — this one focused solely on neat and tidy nails sans polish.

Taylor Swift

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Swift went full matchy-matchy mode with a head-to-toe monochrome look that included blood red nails. Whether it was an album reference or a nod to her Chiefs tight end boyfriend, one can only guess.

Doechii

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

To complement her many Thom Browne looks, the Best Rap Album winner attended the event with a square-shaped, chrome-tipped French manicure.