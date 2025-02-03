The mullet has been a polarizing haircut for decades now. But if even the most stylish celebrities like Rihanna and Zendaya’s versions couldn’t convince you to try the business in the front, party in the back style, there’s still hope. A new bi-level cut has arisen and it’s already taken 2025 by storm — at least according to the 67th annual Grammy Awards. Not one, not two, but three different pop stars attended the annual music event sporting the so-called jellyfish haircut, which features a jaw or chin-length blunt layer in the front and contrastingly longer in the back.

Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish all gave their support to the growing hair trend — albeit with slightly different versions. The jellyfish haircut, which was inspired by the Japanese hime style and officially named by TikTok creator Mari Melody, has been building over the last year or so, with celebrities like Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, and Kerry Washington among those who have given it a whirl. But now that three of the biggest names in music have all given it their stamp of approval, it seems inevitable that a lot more will follow.

The cut is ideal for those with long hair who aren’t ready to commit to a major chop, as it gives you the best of both worlds. But if you need more convincing, keep reading to see how each of these three A-listers made it their own at this year’s Grammys to create one of the night’s biggest beauty moments.

Miley Cyrus

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

No stranger to a bi-level hairstyle, Cyrus embraced this more modern mullet with her signature chunky highlights she debuted at last year’s Grammys, plus a set of wispy fringe.

Lady Gaga

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The “Disease” singer recently gave fans a sneak peak at her Mayhem aesthetic and it involved ‘90s-era baby bangs. But when she hit the 2025 Grammys red carpet, her new jellyfish cut was darker, sleeker, and more severe than what she showed off in her album art and Elle spread.

Billie Eilish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

At last week’s FireAid Los Angeles Benefit Concert, Billie Eilish was first spotted in the jellyfish cut. And although at first glance it seemed as if the singer had gotten a major chop for the Grammys, turns out it was just a cleverly created faux bob. The moment she kicked off the awards show with a live performance of “Bird of a Feather,” it was clear that the modern mullet was still very much a thing.