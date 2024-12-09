Jennifer Lopez is nothing if not consistent when it comes to her beauty routine. That’s not to say she won’t try out new styles for her hair, makeup, and nails — but considering the fact that she’s been in the spotlight for the past three decades, she knows what she likes as well as what works. One of her signature staples? Nude nails. And while she’ll happily take a risk with her manicures every so often, from crystal-encrusted to seasonal favorites like black cherry, she knows a skin tone-matching shade always looks good with everything and never goes out of style. That said, one of her latest versions isn’t the nude nails you’re probably used to seeing. Rather, this glossier and more sheer finish is so uniquely sexy, it requires its own moniker: The “naked mani.”

Dubbed by JLo’s trusted nail artist Tom Bachik, this so-called naked mani is part of the ongoing lip gloss nails trend, which favors a super shiny, sheer wash of color. Where the naked part comes into play is the fact that this manicure utilizes a shade that’s a near perfect skin tone match for a seamless effect. If you look back at the Unstoppable star’s past nude nails, you’ll notice a more creamy, opaque finish in contrast to her newer, more naked style.

The mani was so fitting for JLo’s head-to-toe look for the 2024 IndieWire Honors on Dec. 5th, where she took home the Maverick Award. Her champagne-colored metallic turtleneck dress by New Arrivals (paired with matching Kurt Geiger clutch and Marco Bicego jewels) was yet another example of the celebrity-approved sheer outfits trend, so the manicure matched with the overall nude theme.

As for exactly how Bachik — who has created similar manis for stars like Hailee Steinfeld and Nicola Peltz Beckham — got the look, you don’t have to wonder. The expert shared all the step-by-step details on his Instagram so you can try it for yourself. First, he shaped Lopez’ nails into a tapered “squoval” shape using his own Tweezerman nail tools collab (perfect for gifting the nail lover in your life). For her exact color match, he used a light layer of “Maybe...” from Aprés Nail’s Light & Shadow collection (also a favorite of Angelina Jolie). The sheer, buildable gel polish is a pinky-peach nude that blends so well with the Atlas actor’s skin tone.

To seal off the nails with a supernaturally shiny finish, Bachik used the same brand’s Non-Wipe Top Coat. And of course it wouldn’t be a JLo mani without that added bit of luxury, so the celebrity-favorite manicurist gave her cuticles some extra TLC by massaging in some of Chanel’s indulgent Huile de Jasmin face oil. The resulting effect? Rich, glamorous, yet totally versatile nails that are a step of from the usual nude in terms of sexiness — and nothing could be more fitting for a timeless bombshell like Lopez.