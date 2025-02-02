It’s music’s biggest night, but the 67th annual Grammy Awards is a major moment for celebrity beauty looks, too. The red carpet event held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles celebrates the artists who were the soundtrack to your life over the past year, and who you were willing to go to battle for on Ticketmaster. Given the night’s world stage, these stars aren’t afraid to be bold and daring with their hair and makeup — but would you expect anything less given that performing in elaborate costumes are one of their job requirements? So, of course, the best 2025 Grammys beauty looks are bold, daring, and simply fun.

The internet was buzzing as soon as celebrities stepped on the red carpet. Early arrivals set the bar high, including Chappell Roan who brought her over-the-top theatrical makeup and voluminous red curls to her first Grammys, and Lady Gag took the TikTok trending jellyfish for a spin on the red carpet. And that’s just a few of the night’s bold beauty moments.

Ahead, discover the best hair and makeup looks from the 2025 Grammys red carpet.

Lady Gaga

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In anticipation of the release of Mayhem, Lady Gaga brought the gothic visuals of her seventh album announcement to life on the Grammys red carpet. Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras styled her long raven black hair in a trending jellyfish cut with blunt micro bangs and face-framing pieces, while makeup artist Sarah Tanno gave her a sharp cat eye and a cherry just-bitten lip.

Taylor Swift

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Swift matched her custom sequined Vivienne Westwood mini dress to her signature matte red lip.

Miley Cyrus

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cyrus was one of the handful of celebrities that brought the TikTok famous jellyfish cut to the 2025 Grammys. Her take on the look included chunky Y2K highlights and was styled in a smooth blowout by Bob Recine with Nexxus Prep & Protect Heat Defense Spray, XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray, Epic Shine Anti-Humidity Spray, and Repair & Nourish Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil. For makeup, she channeled the ‘60s with winged liner and burgundy cut crease eyeshadow.

Cardi B

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Cardi oozed Old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet, from her brushed-out wavy bob to her fluttery flashes to her extra-long black French-tipped stiletto nails. The rapper’s makeup artist Erika La’Pearl used I-ENVY false lashes to top off her winged liner.

Olivia Rodrigo

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Winged liner was popular among celebrities on the red carpet. If your makeup style leans minimal, you can still jump in on the trend by taking a cue from Rodrigo and going with a subtle cat flick. Her makeup artist Melissa Hernandez used Lancôme’s Idôle Liner and Lash Idôle Flutter Extension Lengthening Mascara to define her eyes. The singer’s loose waves also lean into the effortless yet sultry vibe of her look.

Charli XCX

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The eight-time Grammy nominee refined her “365 Party Girl” look for music’s biggest night. Charli’s hairstylist Bryce Scarlett twisted her hair into gothic-inspired curls with Laifen’s Swift Special blow dryer and a handful of John Frieda products, including the Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse and Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème. The singer’s makeup was focused around her go-to smudgy black liner and rich taupe eyeshadow swept out into a diffused wing. Makeup artist Nina Park used Valentino Beauty products to create the look, including the Color Graph Eyeliner and Twin Liner Eyeliner. Ahead of the red carpet, she saw esthetician Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine to prep her skin with an Augustinus Bader facial, and hair colorist Jacob Schwartz to refresh her nearly raven hair with Schwarzkopf Professional’s IGORA VIBRANCE Demi-Permanent Color Line.

Willow Smith

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Willow’s ethereal glow is all thanks to Ernesto Casillas and a few key Dior Beauty products like the Dior Forever Skin Perfect Foundation Stick and Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in #439 Copper. Using OLAPLEX, hairstylist Vernon Francois styled her off-the-shoulder Afro with the goal of embracing the natural texture and volume of her hair.

Coco Jones

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The R&B singer’s classic smoky eye was achieved by makeup artist Diana Shin exclusively using Chanel products, including the Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Ultrawear Liquid Lip Colour in Light Mauve and Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in Brun Foncé — the perfect cool-toned pink lip combo.

Gracie Abrams

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Abrams brought a bridal-like beauty moment to the 2025 Grammys. She tucked her blunt bob, styled by Bobby Eliot with Briogeo products, Wavytalk’s hot tools and Tangle Teezer’s brush, behind her ears so it slightly peeked out from the sheer veil of her Chanel dress. Her makeup artist Emily Cheng prepped her complexion with Solawave’s 4-in-1 Skincare Wand and Alleven’s Colour Shield Glow, then kept the romantic vibe going with warm brown eye makeup. Expect this look to make its way on wedding Pinterest boards.

Cynthia Eviro

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In the case of Erivo’s Grammys makeup, a spur-of-the-moment idea can turn out to be a fabulous one. She brainstormed the chocolate tonal look with makeup artist Joanna Simkin two hours before the red carpet. The key products behind it were E.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Foundation, 10 Eyeshadow Palette in Keep It Ethereal, Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in Keep It Copper, and No budge Retractable Eyeliner in Coffee.

Raye

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Best New Artist Nominee channeled ‘50s sirens with her deep side-parted bob styled in brushed-out waves and makeup featuring cat-eye liner complete with extra-long feather-like false lashes.

Sabrina Carpenter

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hours after winning her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit “Espresso,” Carpenter arrived to the red carpet with a retro curly undone French twist by Evanie Frausto using L’Oréal Professionnel’s Airlight Pro and Redken products, including the Stay High Mousse and Root Lifter for extra volume. She also came with hyper-flushed cheeks, her go-to makeup look that kick-started the recent resurgence of blush. The singer’s makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez prepped her skin with SK-II, then used Armani Beauty complexion products, Prada Beauty eyeshadow and lipsticks, and Velour false lashes to achieve the romantic look.

Billie Eilish

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Eilish went big for Grammys night by debuting a major hair change on the red carpet — or did she? The Birds Of A Feather” singer tucked her jellyfish cut into her jacket to fake the look of a micro bob.

Doechii

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Best New Artist nominee’s intricate braids and finger waves deserve their own award. Hairstylist Malcom Marquez used tgin’s Miracle Styling 3-N-1 Heat Protectant Spray as a finishing touch to add extra shine to her style. She matched the feminine vibe of her hairstyle with her winged-out, sparkly charcoal smoky eye.

Chappell Roan

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Roan brought her signature theatrical makeup to the 2025 Grammys and coordinated her jewel-toned eyeshadow to her curl-topping feather headpiece. Hairstylist Dom Forletta created her voluminous Botticelli waves with Wavy Talk’s Vent Sesh and Curlmaker Pro, Bellami Clip-In Extensions, and amika’s Un.Done Volume And Matte Texture Spray.

Kacey Musgraves

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Musgrave’s soft bronze smoky eye, nude lip, and smooth waist-length waves oozed effortless glamour — just like her Ralph Lauren tank top and sequin maxi skirt. Makeup artist Moani Lee used a lineup of Charlotte Tilbury products on the Grammy winner, like the fan-favorite Hollywood Contour Wand and Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick.