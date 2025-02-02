Whether you’re a pop princess, a country-cool connoisseur, or a brat, there’s truly something for everyone at the 67th annual Grammy Awards. Just like the diverse performance lineup (Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Charli XCX, and more will take the stage), the red carpet is also packed with a wide range of legends, including Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift. And with each icon comes their own signature aesthetic. Before records like Cowboy Carter, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Brat, eternal sunshine, and Short n’ Sweet (to name a few albums) battle for the most trophies, music’s biggest names embraced the event’s unrestricted dress code inside the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

The step-and-repeat circuit started strong with Kacey Musgraves’ grand entrance. Minutes before she won the trophy for Best Country Song, Musgraves posed for photographers in a fringed metallic skirt and a tank top, courtesy of Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025. Then, Willow Smith brought the underwear-as-outerwear trend to the carpet with embroidered hot pants and a matching bra. Shortly after her photo op with her brother, Jaden Smith went viral, Chappell Roan stole the show in archival Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2003 Couture. The nominated star’s voluminous gown featured a print of the Edgar Degas painting titled, “Dancer with a Bouquet” from 1877. She channeled the original runway look with a multi-color feather headpiece and baby blue opera gloves.

But wait — there’s more. Check out every fashion moment from the 2025 Grammy Awards. Plus, bookmark this page as we’ll be adding each new ensemble as the night unfolds.

Beyoncé

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Beyoncé accepted her award for Best Country Album in custom Schiaparelli.

Lady Gaga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

With her new baby bangs on full display, Gaga arrived in a Victorian-esque ball gown from Vivienne Westwood.

Taylor Swift

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The “Fortnight” singer made a case for monogrammed thigh chains in a one-shoulder mini dress from Vivienne Westwood.

Miley Cyrus

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The halter-neck craze continued with Cyrus’ rock-and-roll-inspired leather gown from Saint Laurent.

Jennifer Lopez

John Shearer/Getty Images

Lopez stunned in a statement skirt and turtleneck combo from Stephane Rolland’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

Cynthia Erivo

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The Wicked star opted for custom Louis Vuitton for music’s big night.

Madison Beer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Beer was a vision in a strapless naked number from Miss Sohee, and a coordinating mint green coat.

Coco Jones

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

The Disney Channel alum channeled her inner goddess in a cutout-heavy ruby gown, custom-made by Defaïence.

Heidi Klum

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The supermodel looked red carpet-ready in a mermaid-shaped rhinestone gown and a complementary shawl.

Cardi B

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

You may recognize Cardi’s sequin and feather-embellished tiger-print gown from the Roberto Cavalli S/S ‘25 catwalk.

Olivia Rodrigo

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The “Traitor” singer embraced her sultry side in a plunging halter-neck gown from Versace’s archives. Extra points for the waist cutouts.

Doechii

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Dressed in head-to-toe Thom Browne, the Best New Artist nominee brought her fashion A-game by layering a pinstripe dress overtop a classic white button-down.

Charli XCX

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Instead of her signature brat green hue, Charli XCX opted for a corseted tulle gown from Jean Paul Gaultier in a dusty blue shade.

Kali Uchis

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The Grammy winner proved the animal print trend is alive and well in a plunging leopard-print maxi dress from Roberto Cavalli.

Gracie Abrams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Without a doubt, the “Close To You” singer’s white Chanel gown (and matching hood) will certainly inspire numerous brides this wedding season.

Tori Kelly

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Kelly stunned in a crimson red long-sleeve gown, complete with delicate drapery and an elongated train.

Sabrina Carpenter

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The fashion muse shut down the carpet in a glamorous baby blue gown from JW Anderson. Each accent felt incredibly timeless, including the halter-shaped neckline, as well as the feather lining around her waist and hem.

Raye

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

This black silk organza gown from Armani Privé felt right up Raye’s alley.

Billie Eilish

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The nominee looked ultra-cool in a matching set from Prada, alongside an unexpected sailor hat.

Chappell Roan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Good Luck, Babe” singer instantly earned her spot on numerous best-dressed lists in a vintage tulle-embellished gown from Jean Paul Gaultier S/S ‘03 Couture. The marigold and blue number was featured a print of the Degas painting, velvet bows on each shoulder, and a tulle neck scarf.

Chrissy Teigen

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

With her husband, John Legend by her side, Teigen made headlines in an entirely transparent gown from Christian Siriano S/S ‘25, which spotlighted an exaggerated corset bodice.

Kacey Musgraves

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

The Grammy winner got her hands on this tank top and metallic maxi skirt combo from Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025, which debuted in the Hamptons in Sept. 2024.

Sheryl Crow

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The Grammy winner delivered major boho-chic energy in a beaded chevron gown from Missoni.

Willow Smith

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The 24-year-old made waves in a rhinestone lingerie set, alongside platform Versace pumps and an ankle-length coat. The black topper approved the shoulder pads renaissance.

Kelsea Ballerini

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

All eyes were on Ballerini in this reflective LBD and a floor-length ivory coat, both from Tamara Ralph Fall/Winter 2024 Couture. She accessorized with pear-shaped diamond earrings from Jared Atelier.

St. Vincent

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

The “Roslyn” singer pulled off statement socks with a blazer dress and semi-sheer tights.