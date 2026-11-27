Life is all about balance. In food, it’s the sweet with the salty; in clothing, it’s a little top with big bottoms (or vice versa). And in makeup, it's the bold with the subtle. While there have certainly been times when the trends veer strongly in one direction or the other — #tbt to the all-matte-everything 2010s — for the most part, you just can’t go wrong when you let one bold feature serve as the star of your face. And that’s especially true of the makeup trends of winter 2027, which are all about the cosmetics equivalents of a “statement piece.”

Among the season’s top trends are berry lip colors — plums, raspberries, grapes, and wines. These cozy alternatives to classic holiday reds will look stunning through Valentine’s Day and beyond, and have a throwback appeal, too. As Steve Kassajikian, director of global artistry for Urban Decay, notes, these purple-red hues “reflect the return of bold makeup and the resurgence of the ‘90s-inspired glam.”

And the ‘90s aren’t the only decade well-represented in the season’s makeup trends. Y2K beauty is alive and well and living on our eyelids, in the form of metallic, frosted eyeshadow. A staple during the era of pop princesses and Nokia phones, the shimmering shadows are party-ready and add visual interest to an otherwise pared-back makeup look. (Unlike in the actual Y2K era, this look isn’t best paired with a slightly-too-orange foundation.)

Read on to dive into the expert-approved trends set to define makeup this Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and beyond.

Silver Frost

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Embellished jeans, tousled updos, and one specific black lace dress: The long-gestating Y2K resurgence reached a fever pitch in 2026. And when it comes to ‘aughts-inspired beauty trends, one continues to stand out in the crowd (not least of all because of how shiny it is). “Chromes and metallics bring back the nostalgia of the Y2K makeup era, but with a modern twist,” says Kassajikian, who predicts “icy silver, pearl, and champagne across the lids” will trend into winter 2027.

Charlie Riddle, celebrity makeup artist and Stila global beauty director and head of artistry, sees cool frosty finishes topping the makeup charts this winter, too. “It’s less about glitter and more about that beautiful, light-catching sparkle,” he says. This trend also makes for a great, low-lift way to add some party sparkle to an otherwise simple routine: “I love the contrast of a shimmering eye against really fresh, minimal skin,” says Riddle.

To get the look, try Urban Decay’s Chrome Melts Eyeshadows in either Bit Moody or Temper Tantrum. “Use it wet with a setting spray to create a wet metallic look, or you can use it as a highlighter on the inner corners,” says Kassajikian.

Warm Sparkles

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If you prefer to stick in warm-toned territory — or are seeking a more subdued version of the frosted silver trend — celebrity makeup artist Brandy Allen suggests looking to other, warmer metals, like “rose gold, copper, and bronze.” This look is “less about glitter and more about a soft, lit-from-within shine,” she says.

While the “holiday season always calls for some sparkle,” opting for a warmer shade of shimmer can feel more wearable (and flattering) to many. Not to mention, these hues “go perfectly with all the rich chocolate browns we’ve been seeing everywhere this year,” she says. “It’s an easy way to feel festive without going full glam.”

For a holiday-party-ready look, she suggests laying a cream shadow base, then layering your sparkles over it. “I love the Stila Liqua-Play Eye Shadow in any of their shimmer shades when I want extra sparkle at night,” she says. “Keep the shimmer on the center of the lid and inner corners where light hits most, and keep the outer corner a little deeper to give the eye shape.”

Berry Tones

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In terms of colors, “berry is definitely going to have its moment,” says Tisha Thompson, makeup artist, founder and CEO of LYS Beauty; “think rich plum, burgundy, wine, and raspberry tones across eyes, lip, and cheeks.” These purple-family hues strike the perfect balance between fun and wearable, and tend to work well across complexions and undertones. They also make for “a softer, more romantic alternative to the traditional bright holiday red,” she adds.

As for how to wear it, she suggests going all in with a monochrome look. “Matching your lips and cheeks with complementary cream formulas is the trick to creating a pulled-together look,” she suggests. “One combination I’m loving is the new LYS Beauty Higher Standard Cream Glow Blush Stick in Cherished paired with Eadem’s Le Chouchou Softening + Smoothing Peptide Daily Lip Balm in Bissap Glaze. The shades complement one another perfectly and give you a flush of color without feeling overdone.”

Blurred Pouts

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Allen is also feeling the berry trend, albeit with a specific finish. “Deep berry, plum lips are back, but this time they’re softer,” she says. “Instead of a perfectly lined, matte lip, it’s more of a blotted, stained look with smudged edges.” This approach helps a dark lip feel a little less intimidating, she says, while adding some warmth to the complexion. Plus, “you don’t need to be precise to pull it off.”

Her tips for achieving the blurred look? “Apply lipstick to the center of the lips and press it outward with your fingertip so the edges stay soft.” Try Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, a sheer and glossy balm-lipstick hybrid that “works on just about everyone.” If you’re feeling a bit bolder, “MAC’s M·A·Cximal Sleek Satin Lipstick in Guessing Game is a great pick,” she says. “Use a lip liner close to your natural lip color to blur the edges rather than outline them.”

Long-Lasting Bases

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According to Thompson, the biggest trend in base makeup isn’t so much a finish, but a technique. Or rather, techniques: She’s predicting “a bigger emphasis being placed on long-wear performance,” with makeup lovers gravitating toward “products that not only look great when you apply them, but maintain that finish or vibrancy throughout the day, without the constant need for touch-ups.”

“We’ve spent so much time playing around with coverage, formula types, etc., but now we want to really hone in on making whatever look you’re creating last,” she continues. To do this, you’ll want to move with intention throughout your routine; choose formulas compatible with your skin type, and layer “strategically, rather than applying everything at once,” she says. “I love using cream products as a base and setting strategically to help lock everything in without sacrificing a natural finish.”

Romantic Smoky Eyes

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Another 2026 update to a classic Y2K trend, Riddle is still loving the “softer, lived-in” take on the smoky eye that also popped up this fall. “Think chocolate browns, deep plums, and burgundy tones softly diffused around the lash line,” he explains. This look is as sultry as its razor-sharp ‘00s counterpart, but in a looser, cooler way (think less VS runway, more “woke up in my makeup”). “There’s something really sexy about makeup that feels a little undone,” he says. “It’s romantic and much more effortless than a traditional smoky eye.” Take a gel or pencil liner, apply it “close to the lash line, and soften with a small brush before it sets,” he says. Top off the look with plenty of mascara to really up the romantic effect.