Red lipstick occupies an intriguing place in beauty culture. For every makeup wearer who considers it a total classic, on par with the little black dress or the perfect white tee, you’ll find one who considers it gauche — and another who deems it a staple but is staunchly opposed to ever actually wearing it. Much like the French manicure, a red lip “goes with everything,” yes, but also goes out of fashion. And for the last decade or so, it felt like it kind of had; even a certain A-lister who made the crimson lip a signature started exploring new tones. But the pendulum always swings back, and almost like clockwork, red lipstick has returned.

A handful of chic stars have accented their recent red-carpet outings with red lips. They include Florence Pugh, who wore red lips to both an East of Eden screening and a Jaguar event in New York City (wearing Lisa Eldridge’s brick-hued Velvet Jazz to the latter). Anne Hathaway made an appearance at a Bvlgari event in Hung Vanngo’s Accentuating Longwear Lip Liner and Creamy Matte Longwear Lipstick, both in the blue-based New York Red; her Verity co-star Dakota Johnson set social media ablaze with the crimson lip she wore to the film’s New York City premiere.

And the comeback isn’t restricted to the red carpet. During the Spring/Summer 2027 runway presentations, red pouts popped up at Tom Ford, where models wore “red glass” lips; Thom Browne, where they were paired with bold, colorful lids and cheeks; and Victoria Beckham, where makeup artist Lucia Pica used the brand’s Rouge Victoria Matte Lipstick in House Red. “This is a red that is joyful and alive, a breath of fresh color,” she said of the look.

Ready to breathe life into your own makeup look? Read on to discover the fresh ways to wear a red lip in 2026.

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How To Wear A Red Lip In 2026

“Fresh, fun, and personal” is the name of the game when it comes to the modern red lip. “I love that red lipstick is starting to feel a little less formal,” says makeup artist and Ciele Cosmetics founder Nikki DeRoest. “For so long, a red lip was something you saved for a special occasion or paired with a very specific makeup look. Now, I think people are having more fun with it and wearing it in a way that feels personal to them.”

That said, one particular take on the red lip is coming to the forefront: “As an artist, I love that contrast of a strong lip against really fresh, natural-looking skin,” says DeRoest. “It feels modern, confident, and a little undone.” Professional makeup artist Mezhgan Hussainy concurs: “I’d keep everything else effortless: Fresh skin that still looks like skin, brushed-up brows, a little mascara and blush, and then let the lip be the statement,” she says. “That’s what makes a classic red feel modern.”

Picking Your Perfect Red Lip

Tempting as it may be to pick up the exact shade you spotted on the runway or red carpet, it’s important to remember that the same lipstick can look wildly different on everyone “Depending on someone’s complexion, a different part of it comes forward, whether that’s the brightness, the richness, or the depth,” says Hussainy.

As a general rule of thumb, “blue-based reds tend to have a cooler, slightly more classic feel, while orange-based reds bring a warmer, brighter energy,” says DeRoest. “And then you have those beautiful brick and deeper berry reds that can feel a little softer or moodier.”

But you won’t know what you like until you try it: “I always encourage people to experiment rather than getting too caught up in the rules of what they're supposed to wear based on their undertones,” says DeRoest. “Sometimes the shade you least expect ends up being the one that looks incredible on you.” Both she and Hussainy suggest trying it on your lips — and not just swatching on your hand or arm — to get an idea of how the shade will pull against your complexion and work with your natural lip pigment.

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Along with tones and undertones, you’ll want to keep formula top of mind. “A matte red can feel really bold and intentional, while a satin or cream finish has a softness that makes the same color feel more approachable,” says DeRoest. For those who are more red-curious, “sheer formulas are also a great way to wear red if you're not used to having a lot of color on your lips, because you can build the intensity gradually.”

Before you apply your rouge of choice, make sure your lips are prepped (“a little hydration and a smooth base can make such a difference in how the color applies and wears,” says DeRoest), and consider laying down a smudge-free foundation with lip liner. “Choose a liner one shade deeper than your natural lip, but never darker than your lipstick,” Hussainy advises, and “fill the whole lip with liner before the lipstick so the color has something to hold onto and doesn’t feather.”

And above all else, remember that your best red lip is exactly that — yours. As DeRoest says, “ultimately, the perfect red is the one you feel comfortable wearing, not necessarily the one that follows every traditional makeup rule.”