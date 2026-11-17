The biggest beauty trend of 2026? Revisiting the past. Yes, 2016 nostalgia has fueled the resurgence of a number of looks that were last relevant a decade ago. Along with frosted eyeshadow, and winged liner, matte lipstick is also having a moment, albeit with a 2020s upgrade. Rebranded as blurred lips, this take is a hazy, shine-free wash of color with soft, diffused edges that reads more lived-in and effortless than its predecessor.

A blurred lip can also make lips appear fuller without layering multiple products. “By shelving an overdrawn, over-lined lip and creating more of a fresh, supple, and full look, when the light hits the lips, it gives the illusion of fuller lips with a bit of dimension,” celebrity makeup artist Amanda Gabbard previously told TZR.

So what type of matte lipstick do you use to achieve the look? Luckily, there are a number of options out there specifically formulated with a blurred finish, including liquid mattes that’ll take you right back to 2016 – minus the dryness and flakiness associated with those from that era. They also come in virtually every shade, from classic blue-red to rich brown-nude.

Ahead, the best blurred lipsticks to add to your routine.

Violette_FR Bisou Balm $30 See On Violette_FR Leave it to Parisian makeup artist Violette Serrat to create a product that perfectly embodies the French’s effortless approach to wearing a matte lip. Simply swipe on the Bisou Balm for a sheer, hydrating veil of color that reads “just-kissed.”

Hourglass Phantom Blur Balm $38 See On Hourglass This silky-smooth lipstick glides on like a dream and offers buildable coverage for a soft, diffused finish or a bolder, more pigmented look.

Dior Rouge Dior On Stage Ink Blur Matte $48 See On Sephora From sipping on a oat latte in the morning to a glass of red wine at dinner, Dior’s liquid lipstick will not budge. The blurred matte formula comes in a range of staple shades, from rosy nude to the brand’s iconic 999 red.

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Blur Lipstick $12 See On Ulta Yummy, indeed. While this lipstick’s fruity scent is addictive, the soft, smooth-matte finish is why you’ll keep reaching for it.

Glow Recipe Vegan PDRN Tinted Soft Matte Lip Blur Balm $22 See On Sephora PDRN’s claim to fame may have been the salmon sperm facial, but the viral K-beauty ingredient has range. While it’s popped in virtual every type of topical skin care product, it’s hydrating and smoothing benefits make it great for makeup, too – especially lipsticks. Glow Recipe’s liquid blurring matte balm is formulated with a vegan version of PDRN, which along with hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and red migro-algae, keeps lips soft all day.

rom&md Blur Fudge Tint $14 See On rom&md This K-beauty brand’s popular blur tint quickly became a cult-favorite when it arrived stateside in summer 2025. What makes it so special? The formula feels like a fluffy mousse on your lips, comes in a handful of extremely wearable shades, and it doesn’t get dry and cakey in fine lines.

Guerlain Kiss Kiss Blur Matte Long-Wearing Lipstick $50 See On Sephora Consider this Guerlain option a trendy update on a tried-and-true matte red lip. The slim bullet allows for mistake-proof application, while honey, one of the brand’s signature ingredients, keeps lips soft and plump.

Merit Signature Lip Blush $28 See On Merit It might look like your typical lipstick, but the lived-in look and feel of Merit’s Signature Lip Blush make it the vintage jeans of lip products.

Kulfi Lassi Lips Matte Blur Lip Stain $24 See On Kulfi A vampy berry lip is part of the fall beauty canon. For a low-maintenance version, try Kulfi’s Lassi Lips Matte Blur Lip Stain. Instead of routine touch-ups to keep it pristine, the long-wear stain looks even better with wear.