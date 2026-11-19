This winter, we’re all set to enter our soft girl era — when it comes to our hair colors, at least. High-contrast highlights and bold balayages are making way for a gentler look, one characterized by colors that whisper dimension, as opposed to telecasting it. “For 2027, I like a softer, tone-on-tone approach, with complementary shades throughout the hair rather than a strong money piece,” says celebrity colorist Rita Hazan.

As befits the season, these velvety hues tend to err on the cozier side. “As it gets colder, I crave warmer, deeper tones. The sky becomes more muted, there are fewer hours of daylight, and I want to bring some warmth back,” says Sarah Hindsgaul, professional hairstylist and founder of Hindsgaul Hair. Think chocolatey browns reminiscent of hot cocoa, honey-drenched blondes with dashes of maple, and coppers that sparkle in the winter sun. “Winter, for me, is candlelit dinners, being inside, and doing all the holiday things with people I love. These colors belong in that setting.”

Keep reading to learn all about the top hair color trends set to define winter 2027, straight from the pros: Hazan, Hindsgaul, Joico global brand ambassador and hair artist Larisa Love, and celebrity hairstylist and brand founder Julien Farel.

Chocolate Brown

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Perhaps the most unanimously agreed-upon trend of the season, expect to see plenty of chocolatey brown hues with the softest touch of highlights in the coming months. “I think winter 2027 [will] be all about that expensive-looking shine without having to do too much,” says Love, and this lower-maintenance look fits the bill perfectly. She recommends Midnight Mocha, a “rich level 3–4 brunette with soft chocolate and espresso tones throughout.”

Hindsgaul’s Candelit Brunette is similar; it’s “a deep, rich brown that looks almost like one solid shade until the hair moves and softer, warmer brown tones catch the light,” she explains. “The dimension reveals itself in motion.”

If you’re after ever-so-slightly more contrast, there’s Hazan’s Cocoa Suede, which takes that dark chocolate and swirls in “very subtle caramel highlights.” (As seen on Zoë Kravitz.) Still, “the highlights are close to the base color, giving the hair movement and a soft, suede-like dimension” without veering into red territory, she notes.

Whichever flavor you go for, this color family is especially ideal for those with warm and neutral undertones. Plus, thanks to the lower contrast, the grow-out is a little more forgiving, “which is lovely if you don’t want to live in the salon,” notes Hindsgaul. Just make sure you’re committed to the brunette life: It’ll be tough to return to a lighter hue, and, while not exactly a color drench, the shades are pretty uniform. “If you love seeing a lot of blonde or strong contrast in your hair, this may feel too dark or understated,” says Hazan.

Cherry Cola

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Characterized by a deep brunette base topped with a (highly customizable) blend of cherry red and violet, cherry cola deftly balances alternative edge with classic elegance. “It’s bold but still wearable, and not your traditional bright red,” says Love. Farel concurs: “It is a more refined alternative to a true red — visible and elegant, but never overpowering,” he notes. Plus, “it pairs naturally with the winter wardrobe: black, cashmere, burgundy, and deep jewel tones.”

Perfect for those starting with medium to dark brown bases (and folks with cool or neutral undertones), consider this one if you’re seeking a color change without going lighter. That said, you might want to skip it if you’re averse to high-maintenance hues; it can fade unevenly, says Farel, who suggests glosses every six to eight weeks.

Warm Blonde

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If you have olive or warm undertones — or simply prefer flaxen hues on the softer side — consider eschewing the go-to winter platinum for a warmer shade of blonde. Farel’s pick? Soft Maple/Honey Blonde, “a warm, golden blonde with soft maple and honey dimension” that “brings light and warmth to the winter complexion.” Featuring hand-painted highlights, a warm gloss, and a melted root, this shade requires relatively minimal upkeep (“a gloss and a touch-up every 10-12 weeks thanks to the soft root,” he says) and looks great with “winter textures and neutrals such as camel, cream, and chocolate.”

Similarly, Hazan’s Amber Blonde features “a warm honey base with ribbons of butterscotch and amber highlights.” This cozy blend gives the color “depth, brightness, and soft dimension” all at once, making it an attractive option for anyone looking to bump up the brightness filter on, well, themselves. “In winter, when your skin is less sun-kissed, this kind of warmth can bring life back to your complexion,” she says.

Ivory Blonde

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That said, if you’re a traditionalist who likes their hue to align with the weather, there’s Ivory Blonde, “a very light, soft winter-white blonde,” per Hazan. “It’s on the cooler side of neutral without being ashy, and it doesn’t have a strong golden base.” This super blonde shade is a great way to wear the color in a very wintery way, especially if you have a lighter skin tone and are starting with a light base. “If your natural color is dirty blonde, it’s a great option because you can build those pale highlights over your own base,” she notes. (Conversely, those starting with darker colors should note that maintaining a shade like this will require a lot of lightening and a great deal of upkeep.)

Sunlit Copper

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Bringing the color of 2026 — red — into 2027 is Sunlit Copper, a light, bright, and shining hue with “plenty of golden warmth,” says Hindsgaul. Consider this the holiday party of hair colors: “When everyone is wearing their beautiful sparkling outfit, your hair can be your best accessory,” she says. It should be at the top of your list if you’re looking for vibrancy, especially if you’re starting in that dark blonde-to-medium brown range; “very dark hair may need lightening to achieve that brightness,” she notes. (Complexion-wise, “I wouldn’t rule anyone out purely by skin tone,” she says. “It’s about finding your version of the color.”) Once this shade is achieved, expect to put in a little work to keep it up: “Copper does need attention to keep it looking fresh, so if you want a color you can forget about for months, this may not be your match.”