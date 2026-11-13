To look toward the (near) future of winter 2027’s top haircut trends, we need to step into the past. “My biggest inspiration for [the season] is the return of vintage hair with a modern attitude,” says Liz Shears, a stylist at Benjamin Salon. “I’m loving the influence of the ‘80s right now — the volume, the layers, the shape, and the confidence that came with it.”

And she isn’t alone. When I asked a host of top hairstylists to share their predictions for haircuts that would take us through the end of this year and into the next, they cited many of the same shapes and silhouettes: Layered, blowout-friendly bombshell cuts reminiscent of ‘90s styles, shags that would be right at home on a ‘70s tour bus, bobs that could have come straight out of a ‘60s French New Wave film.

What do these styles have in common (apart from just looking really great)? They possess a kind of character that’s helped them stand the test of time. “I think we’re moving away from hair that feels overly perfect and into something with more personality,” says Shears. “The goal is hair that feels a little rebellious, a little glamorous, and still timeless.”

Keep reading to find out more about the top haircut trends for winter 2027.

The Midi Flick Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fit for a ‘90s rom-com protagonist, the midi flick “is a collarbone-length cut with soft layers and ends that flip away from the face,” explains Hayley Heckmann, celebrity hairstylist and TRESemmé brand partner. Creating movement and bounce without sacrificing too much length, this cut is “a great option for someone who wants a change without going too short,” she says. “I especially love it with a bouncy blowout and a little flip through the ends.” (It’s ideal for those with medium-to-thick hair, “but can also be great for fine hair with the right layering and keeping a blunt perimeter.”) Styling-wise, “I would start with the TRESemmé All-In-One Style Primer as it adds heat protection and helps control and smooth your hair, creating the perfect base,” she notes.

The Classic Bob KATIE FLORES/AFP/Getty Images This winter, the official haircut of the ‘20s (both 19 and 20) is going back to the basics, says celebrity hairstylist Chris Russell. He predicts the Bob of the Season will be the Classic Bob: “A full bob somewhere between the jaw and shoulders, with a strong outline and soft movement,” he explains. “The ends should look thick and expensive, but never stiff.” Ideal for the fine-to-medium-haired among us, as it helps strands appear a bit thicker, this elegant cut looks particularly elegant “against a high neckline or winter coat,” he notes. “You can keep the styling simple because it’s a quiet luxury haircut.” Speaking of styling, he recommends blow-drying with a round brush (“an easy go-to for me is the Sutra IR2 Infrared Brush for lift and a soft bend at the ends”) and avoiding too much curling of the ends. “ Tuck one side behind the ear and finish with a little serum,” he says.

The Updated Shag Francois G. Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Perhaps the coolest of cool girl haircuts, the shag is like the worn-in leather jacket or buttery combat boots of hairstyles — and this winter, it’s getting a modern update. “Think shorter, sweeping layers around the face, lots of movement through the crown, and textured ends that give the hair a slightly undone finish,” says Shears. “It’s edgy without looking overworked.” Providing “that vintage, rock-and-roll feeling, but with a softer, more wearable finish,” this cut is especially great for those with medium-to-thick hair and texture, she says. (Those with finer hair types will want to “be more intentional with the layering to preserve fullness.”)

The Modern Supermodel Cut Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show didn’t just renew interest in spray tans and thematic nail art: Supermodel hair is so very back, too. Paula Peralta, artistic director for Paul Mitchell, says one of the hottest looks of the coldest season will be The Modern Supermodel Cut; “think ‘90s supermodel hair, but with a modern sensibility.” This means long layers, gentle face-framing, and plenty of body and movement. “The goal is to create volume and shape while maintaining density through the ends,” she explains. “It's glamorous, but in that effortless, 'I just happen to have incredible hair' kind of way.” That carefree vibe creates a perfect juxtaposition to the season’s attire. “During winter, when we're wearing heavier fabrics and more structured silhouettes, that softness and movement create a beautiful contrast,” she says. This is a particularly flattering cut for folks with medium to thick hair, since “there’s enough density to create beautiful cascading layers without compromising the fullness of the ends,” Peralta says. “It can also be customized for wavy and curly textures by adjusting the layering to complement the natural curl pattern.” That said, you’ll want to be strategic if your strands are on the finer end. “For someone with very fine or low-density hair, I'd be more conservative with the layers. The goal is to create movement, not sacrifice the visual weight that makes hair look healthy and luxurious,” she explains.

Bangs, Bangs, Bangs Chloe Kern/WireImage/Getty Images Be they micro or eyebrow-skimming, wispy or curtain, “bangs of all lengths are trending, especially for the fall and winter months,” says Jackie Seabrooke, Kristin Ess hair artistry team stylist and celebrity hairstylist. This is for reasons both practical — ”they won’t stick to your face the way they do during the summer months from heat, sweat, and oil production” — and aesthetic: “They look adorable with hats and beanies,” she notes. DJ Muldoon, artistic director for Paul Mitchell, co-signs this one. Bangs are “a statement piece that adds more dimension to one's look,” he says. They’re especially great “for the person who is wanting to keep their existing length, but change their look.” Work with a pro hairstylist to figure out your best bang style; whatever you choose, know bangs are a bit notorious for their maintenance. Seabrooke suggests trims every two to six weeks, depending on your length (micros will require more frequent cuts, curtain styles fewer). “Dry shampoo will also be your best friend with bangs, because the hair will stick to your face more often and absorb your makeup and face oils,” she adds. “I love the Kristin Ess Hair Style Reviving Dry Shampoo because it absorbs oil and gives a bit of texture to the hair without leaving a white cast.”