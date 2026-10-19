As you might expect from an event centered around lingerie, the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show might have had the sexiest dress code of the year thus far. And that doesn’t just include the diamond-studded bras, supersized angel wings, and thongs barely covered by sheer mini sarongs. As reality stars, musicians, and influencers walked the pink carpet pre-show, it was clear that everyone in attendance understood the lingerie-inspired dressing assignment — and that didn’t stop when the runway ended, either. In fact, Bella Hadid’s Victoria’s Secret after-party look took a note from one of the most influential “naked dresses” to date.

Spotted heading into Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood after the runway wrapped, Hadid, who made a surprise appearance as the show’s opener, was dressed in a sheer black lace, mock-neck mini with a black bra and panty peeking through. Fans of Y2K fashion immediately clocked the look as being a ringer for Britney Spears’ 2001 VMAs dress. Incredibly daring at the time, the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer attended the early aughts award show in a micro-length navy lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana, layered over a balconette bra and boy shorts (the era’s go-to panty for sheer looks).

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While the colors and sleeves were slightly different, the inspiration was clearly there for anyone who considers themselves a Spears or early 2000s scholar — and one can only assume that Hadid is also a fan. The two looks share a nearly exact length, neckline, and transparency, with lingerie details abound. To add to the resemblance, Hadid even debuted a notably brighter blonde tousled blowout for the occasion, which isn’t far off from the iconic pop star’s hairstyle.

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Of course this isn’t the first — and certainly won’t be the last — time Spears’ lace mini was referenced. Tate McRae, who has often been compared to the pop star, paid tribute to her at the 2024 VMAs in a practically identical dress, as did Sabrina Carpenter (bell sleeves and all) at the same show’s after-party. And Kourtney Kardashian actually donned Spears’ exact D&G dress on a trip to Italy in 2021, paired with lace thigh-high stockings. It goes to show that while some trends come and go, a truly sexy look never really goes out of style.