The first days of September in New York hold great value for the fashion and beauty crowds. At this very moment, the city is buzzing as stylish attendees flock to fashion week events. Whether heading to designer shows and presentations or making their way to an after-party, the guests never disappoint the cameras catching their outfits. And true to form, the NYFW Spring/Summer 2024 street style beauty trends are also delivering inspiring looks at every turn.

Soft locs and wispy bangs are a few examples of the top hair looks seen outside the shows thus far. With the unseasonably hot and humid weather in the city, it’s not hard to see why variations of these effortless hairstyles are prevalent. Colorful hair is also in full effect, with shades ranging from icy blonde to pink and fall’s newest favorite hue, copper. While the weather may be keeping makeup looks pared down, red lipstick is ensuring the guests are looking chic in the heat.

With NYFW in full swing, there are countless looks to catalogue for your moodboards. Below, a rundown of the very best beauty moments of NYFW thus far. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates on the latest ones.

Cherry Red Lips

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It just wouldn’t be NYFW without a few red lip sightings. A swipe of a cherry shade is all that was needed to bring this guest’s look together.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Some may argue that nude is the perfect everyday shade, but this blurred cherry red lip begs to differ. Simple and soft, it adds a natural flush to the lips and is great for trekking through the city on a hot day.

Soft Faux Locs

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The beauty of soft locs is that they can easily be manipulated into a handful of unique hairstyles. This blonde look features both pinned-back and free-flowing locs, resulting in a gorgeous statement.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Justine Skye might just be starting a new wave of soft loc hairstyles. Her look blends faux locs with another popular trend, boho braids, to create a cool mash-up of the two. The result? A free-flowing style that’s completely her own.

All Sorts Of Bangs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wispy bangs keep this shaggy mullet cool and carefree. They also make a great addition to a number of styles, such as the cub and wolf cut, that are still trending on the streets of New York.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In case you didn’t already know, soft, textured bangs a-la Jane Birkin are having a major moment right now. The classic style paired with shoulder-grazing straight hair continues to be a favorite combination, as demonstrated by this guest.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jane Birkin isn’t the only icon whose bangs are beloved right now. These micro-bangs seen on a guest outside of Collina Strada are giving full-on Bettie Page vibes.

Statement Brows

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bold brows are an easy way to amplify your look. Whether your going bare-faced or full-on glam, some extra fluff can go a long way.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bold doesn’t always have to mean fluffy, as this guest shows. The trick is using a micro-fine pencil to make them look precise and intensified.

Copper Hair

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As one of the breakout hair colors for fall, copper hairstyles are popping up all over the city. This sleek, straight look shows just how wearable the hue can be with minimal styling.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Curls of any kind showcase the full range of copper hair. In the sunlight, each coil shines brilliantly for a multi-dimensional look.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natural copper waves create a luscious and elegant look. Here, Nikki Lilly sports a romantic half-up, half-down style that’s easy-going and carefree.