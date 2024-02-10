As the first stop of fashion month, NYC is alive with energy right now. All eyes are on the runways, which will no doubt provide loads of inspiration for the months to come — and the fall season, when the collections are officially released. That said, as we all know, the looks worn outside the venues are often equally rife with trend-setting moments, especially on the beauty front. Yes, for every cool jacket, there’s an equally memorable makeup or hair moment. This season’s NYFW Fall/Winter 2024 street style beauty moments are no exception.

While NYC is known for its edgy and contemporary style, this week’s show-going guests turned to more classic hairstyles and accessories to amplify their ensembles. From bobs to box braids, understated and effortless seemed to be the underlying tone at first glance. However, by no means were the looks boring. Many show-goers used fun accessories and romantic hair bows to make an otherwise simple hair style stand out. The makeup front took a similar approach. A bold bleached brow or dark, moody lip proved to be the perfect pop of color for tonal outfits.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Ahead, the best street style beauty looks from NYFW below. Take notes. It’s gonna be a good week.

Box Braids

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Waist-skimming box braids are a great way to make a statement. While small, micro styles are popular, medium-size braids offer a unique look. The free-flowing ends add a boho feel that’s right on trend.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A high braided ponytail looks cool and mermaid-esque when paired with a romantic sea-foam green dress. But why settle for just one? This guest wears three golden plaits which fall elegantly over her shoulder.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Classic box braids are forever timeless. Not only are they versatile, but they’re also easy to style. This guest sports a loose half-up and half-down look that’s effortless and reads very ‘90s chic.

Bows & Hair Clips

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Bows are one of the top beauty trends of the moment, likely because there are so many different ways to wear them. This guest simply flanks her middle-parted hair with sweet pale yellow clips.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Not all hair accessories have to be romantic. Instead of floaty ribbons, this guest uses two hair clips to dress up her braids.

Dark Lipstick

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

You can never go wrong with a bold dark lip. Instead of opting for berry or wine, this guest shows how cool a black shade can be. The trick is to color-coordinate the rest of your look. Take a cue from this attendee who sports beige and black garments to complement her striking lip.

Classic Bobs

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Though micro bobs are currently trending, the classic chin-length is still a strong look. A simple side part and bold red lip are all that’s needed to make this all-black ensemble pop.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Soft and romantic waves give this guest’s bob a glamorous feel. The shorter length, cropped just at the jawline, also adds to the timeless appeal of the style.

Bleached Brows

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

The brow trends may be skewing more natural, but at NYFW, the look is bold and bleached. The juxtaposition of the blonde brows and dark black hair is the epitome of edgy street style.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Bleached brows and a smoky eye are the ultimate combo. This keeps her platinum locks slicked-back and allows her bold makeup to take center stage.