Like the name implies, fashion month is about, well, clothing. Top designers in New York, London, Milan, and Paris are currently scurrying to finalize the looks in their upcoming Fall/Winter 2024 collections, in hopes for rave reviews, viral looks, and inevitably, a celebrity wearing one of their creations on a future red carpet. However, the runway beauty moments shouldn’t be overlooked. The hair and makeup trends seen at fashion week solidify the status of current internet aesthetics and signal the next set of popular looks.

With New York Fashion Week’s F/W ‘24 shows mere days away, TZR has compiled the emerging hair and makeup looks that will dominate the week and continue to go strong throughout the European shows. While some of these styles are familiar, they have of-the-moment twists. Take the low buns that took over Copenhagen Fashion Week last month, for example. Some were worn slicked-back in line with the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ while some were messy and effortless. Then there’s the futuristic takes on glazed doughnut skin seen at Dion Lee last NYFW and Schiaparelli Haute Couture a few weeks ago.

Ahead, six major hair and makeup trends you’ll see all over fashion month and beyond.

Floral Hair Accessories

What will follow the current hair bow craze? Why floral accessories, of course. Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2024 Haute Couture show last month first signaled the shift, with models wearing various hairstyles accented with both ribbons and blooms. Just a few weeks later, floral pins and scrunchies were seen all over the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week. And with the Scandi girls’ seal of approval, it’s only a matter of time before the accessory pops up on a runway (or two) during the Fall/Winter 2024 season. Not to mention on guests outside the shows.

Otherworldy Skin

With AI slowly infiltrating all aspects of our life, it’s naturally starting to influence beauty aesthetics, too. The next-level glass-like skin at Dion Lee’s Spring/Summer 2024 show was inspired by the shiny complexions often seen in these tech-created images. “The look focuses on hyper futuristic skin created using incredible skin prep and emphasizing bone structure through [Kjaer Weis’] cream highlights and powder....it’s AI meets New York meets nightlife." The show’s lead makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez said in a statement about the makeup. Instead of grabbing her computer, Dame Pat McGrath looked to the sky, particularly whether our future involves interaction with extraterrestrials, when conjuring up the glowy makeup for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 collection. So while dewy skin is still in, expect complexions to have more of a reflective sheen rather than shimmery highlight.

High Drama

No fashion show beauty moment in recent memory has caused the same level of hysteria as the porcelain doll makeup Pat McGrath created for the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway. “How did she do it?” makeup artists, beauty editors, and content creators wondered for days following the show. After the internet collectively launched a full-blown investigation, McGrath revealed her secret...kind of. The makeup artist eventually shared on an IG Live that she used a cocktail of face masks applied with an airbrush tool. Marc Jacobs is also ushering the return to theatrical beauty. At his recent Fall 2024 show in New York, Duffy styled hair in ‘60s-inspired, larger-than-life bouffants and Diane Kendal built the makeup around chunky doll lashes. Tl;DR: Runway drama is back!

Low Buns

The sleek bun isn’t going anywhere except down to the nape of the neck. While the ‘clean girl beauty’ aesthetic dominated the past couple of years, looks that have become associated with the viral aesthetic are now part of the everyday beauty lexicon. While designers like Altuzarra and the street style set are still wearing their updos slicked-back there have been a number of messy, less fussy takes on the low bun, too. And they’ll continue to rack up throughout the Fall/Winter 2024 season, too.

Latex Lips

Dark, moody lipstick is a cold weather makeup staple, but come fall 2024, these seasonal shades are getting reinvented with latex-level shine. Take the Alectra Rothschild/Masculina Fall/Winter 2024 show in Copenhagen and Valentino’s Haute Couture Spring 2024 collection as proof.

Art School Eyeshadow

You don’t need to hold an MFA to recreate your own take on this pretty eye makeup trend. Reminiscent of watercolor paintings, this look encourages you to mix and match contrasting and complementary shades and apply them with brushstrokes. The result is an eyeshadow look that’s truly all your own. If you’re in need of reference material for a starting point, look to Hiromi Ueda’s recent ‘20s-coded Armani Privé look or Pat McGrath’s aquatic-inspired Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2024 eyeshadow.