Fact: New York is always brimming with stylish looks. But the city boasts a different energy during fashion week. As you’re reading this, the streets are buzzing with excitement as show-goers dart from one neighborhood to the next. Sure, the runways are loaded with cool clothes and jaw-dropping beauty looks, but the sidewalks are just as inspiring. While many trends will emerge throughout New York Fashion Week, burgundy lipstick has already proven to be a crowd favorite.

Dark, vampy lips are synonymous with winter makeup, so it’s unsurprising to see them take off with street style scene. Burgundy might be a seasonal color trend, but there are a variety of ways to wear it. While matte and glossy finishes are given, guests are putting their own spin on the hue, resulting in a final look that blends current popular lipstick styles. Instead of a flat and lifeless color, think ombré, soft matte, and satin finishes. Of course, there are a number of ways to sport bold lipstick. However, if you’re in need of some fresh inspiration, look no further than the streets of New York.

Ahead, TZR compiled the best burgundy lipstick looks seen outside the NYFW F/W 24 shows.

High-Gloss Shine

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Glossy dark lipsticks have made a recent comeback. Between juicy tints and glass-like lacquers , it’s clear the trend isn’t slowing down. This guest proves this tenfold. Against bronzed skin, her lip stands out for all the right reasons. It even adds to her outfit, having a similar finish to make everything feel cohesive.

Metallic Ombré

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Vampy lipsticks often have a matte formula that intensifies their color. While there’s no denying the allure of a shine-free, high-pigmented look, it’s not the only finish that makes a statement. This wine-stained lip has a satiny appearance that’s equally alluring. The darker hue covers most of the top and bottom lips while a bright pink shade fills the middle. The final result is an ombré look with a subtle metallic sheen.

Brandywine

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Winter white ensembles beg for a bold pop of color. While there are a rainbow of options, a deep burgundy provides the perfect contrast. The oversized shawl is eye-catching all its own. But this guest takes the look to the next level by sporting a matching wine-colored lip.

Soft Sangria

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Softer shades of burgundy have a sultry feel, especially when paired with smoky eye makeup. This sangria shade has undertones of ripe berries and a subtle sheen for a lived-in effect. If you’re new to wearing dark lipstick, take a cue from Lauren Santo Domingo and opt for simple hair and makeup. Plus, the combination effortlessly transitions from day to night.

Brick

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Burgundy comes in many shades. On the lighter end of the spectrum you’ll find hues that fall closer to red, like this brick option. The maroon undertones of this lipstick add depth and give it a rosy look. Pairing it with flushed cheeks and a plum leather trench brings out the nuances even more.