(Makeup)
No wonder it’s going viral.
Whether it’s neutral or colorful, the reverse smoky eye is a modern twist on a classic makeup style. Unlike a traditional smoky eye, this version uses the lightest shade to highlight the crease and keeps the darker colors on the lid. To get you inspired, here are eight stunning takes perfect for the warmer months ahead.
Although cat eyes are usually dramatic and exaggerated, a thinly lined variation it can have that same “wow” effect when married with a reverse smoky eye. Using just the tip of a brush, draw a pencil thin line flicked outward before smudging the lower lash line with a soft brown shadow.