Just when you gathered the perfect curation of Brat Green and Peach Fuzz fashion essentials, yet another color trend has entered the chat. Yes, like clockwork, Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year has been announced, ushering in the age of Mocha Mousse. Just as its name implies, the warming brown hue evokes visions of delectable rich whipped desserts and cozy, creamy coffee-infused beverages. It also could signal a departure from the high-octane, fruity shades that defined much of 2024.

Just days after the official announcement, fashion editors and experts are already sounding off on the neutral hue. “So, after Viva Magenta and Peach Fuzz … Mocha Mousse,” mused New York Times Fashion Director Vanessa Friedman in a Dec 5 article. “This is the first time in the 25-year history of Pantone’s color of the year that they’ve chosen a shade of brown, which is kind of a big deal. I admit, my mind went immediately to comfort eating.”

Friedman is on to something as it seems Pantone’s attraction to the cool-toned brown, according to Pantone Vice President Laurie Pressman, was its “inherent richness and sensorial and comforting warmth,” which “extends further into our desire for comfort, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others.”

Coming out of the emotionally charged year that was 2024, perhaps this soothing shade is just what everyone’s closet needs to start the new year on a more serene note. To help get you started, ahead, 11 fashion essentials that’ll help you embrace the Mocha Mousse era without a hitch.

The Frankie Shop Bea Blazer $345 See On The Frankie Shop This boxy blazer will be a nice 2025 upgrade to your classic black style.

Silk Laundry 90s Slip Dress $275 See On Silk Laundry Does it get more ‘90s than a soft brown slip dress? No, it doesn’t.

Loro Piana Sorbonne Polo Shirt $1,600 See On Loro Piana What fits better with a classic neutral shade than a classic neutral top like a polo?

Loewe Toy Over The Knee Boot $3,400 $2,040 See On Loewe Between the slouchy silhouette, statement art-deco heel, and soft brown shade, Loewe’s quirky boots are an amalgamation of multiple trends.

Acne Studios Musubi Mini Shoulder Bag $1,350 See On Acne Studios The buttery brown leather of this structural shoulder will make it a staple in your handbag collection.

Jennifer Behr Tori Headband in Satin $188 See On Jennifer Behr Perhaps the easiest way to jump on the mocha mousse bandwagon is with your hair accessories. This satin headband will be perfect for the holiday season.

Auralee Brown Heavy Lamb Leather Zip Jacket $2,635 See On Ssense You can’t go wrong with a brown leather bomber jacket. It’s a winter workhorse that never loses its cool factor.

Tory Burch Eddie Ballet $198 See On Tory Burch A neutral-colored ballet flat will serve you well throughout the year, so consider this pair a worthy investment.

Prada Double Wool Hooded Scarf $2,550 See On Prada On the cooler side of the mocha shade spectrum, you’ll find this cozy hooded scarf from Prada that will keep you warm and chic throughout the cold-weather season.

Hemlock Hat Co. Beacon Beanie $22 See On Hemlock Hat Co. A rich mocha beanie will have you en vogue on the ski slopes.