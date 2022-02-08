This ‘90s-Inspired Lipstick Is About To Be All Over NYFW — And Sell Out, Again

It’s time to cast off those sweatpants you’ve been wearing since New Year’s Day and fling open the doors of your closet because New York Fashion Week is on the horizon. Even if you’re not among the crowds running back and forth to shows, it’s still a treat to watch all of the new fashion, hair, and makeup trends debuting on runways across the city.

The F/W ‘22 shows — or really any of the fall/winter seasons — present an added challenge for the hair, nail, and makeup artists tasked with building a beauty fantasy underneath cold weather accessories like hats, balaclavas, gloves, and scarves. Happily, many of the beauty trends from the last few months have put the focus squarely on look-at-me embellishments, with energetic color and playful accents proving that (still very pretty) no-makeup makeup is taking a backseat to glamour for a little while.

While I’m no beauty oracle, I do have 13 seasons of going backstage to draw upon, and that gives me the type of wild millennial confidence to predict (I hope somewhat accurately) what makeup and hair looks the glam teams will send down the catwalks for F/W ‘22. Here are the eight beauty trends I suspect we’ll see once NYFW starts (and the best products to replicate the look right now).

‘90s Lipstick

The ‘90s and Y2K continue to serve as major beauty inspiration in 2022, and NYFW is sure to see plenty of nods to those eras. Brown lipstick and moody, mauve lip stains create a high impact look on the runway, even if the rest of the face is bare, and look stunning on a range of skin tones. If you’re a fan, it’s wise to pick up your favorite brown shade now, as popular formulas like Pat McGrath and NARS have been sold out for months.

Baby Braids

If you follow celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, you already know that baby braids have exploded in popularity throughout the fall and winter. There were a few instances of this trendy style at the S/S ‘22 shows, but with headpieces like balaclavas continuing to dominate the fashion world, I predict this effortless look will pop up once again for a bit of intrigue in the new season.

Nude Nails

The classic nude nails look is finding new life in the beauty world, with iterations like coffin nails, short almond nails, and every shape in between appearing on many street style stars. A milky cappuccino shade looks particularly striking for winter, so be sure to book your mani appointment now if you want to replicate this pretty, minimalist look.

Crimson Pouts

The quintessential red lip isn’t going anywhere this season, but the F/W ‘22 version is a bit sexier than the spring and summer cherry stained lips. Deep, come-hither crimsons are the perfect pop of color for a wintery beauty moment, and accent an otherwise minimally made-up face beautifully.

Sculptural Hair

Whether you’re wearing a protective style for the colder season or prefer to blow out your curls for extra volume and length, sculptural hairdos look especially gorgeous when the rest of you is bundled beneath sweaters and coats. I’m sure we’ll see unlimited inspiration from stalwart NYFW hairstylists like Nai’vasha, Naeemah Lafond, and Lacy Redway.

Colorful Liner

The sky’s the limit when it comes to choosing a colorful eyeliner this season, with everything from blues, greens, purples, and yellows all primed to take over New York Fashion Week. A simple bottom waterlined look is just as impactful as a bold graphic design, proving that a rainbow-lined eye is one of the most versatile (and joyful!) makeup trends this season.

Jeweled Embellishments

Call it the Euphoria effect, but a face slathered in pearls and gemstones is bound to walk down many a catwalk at NYFW, especially since face jewels dominated the 2021 Fashion Awards. These types of glam embellishments might not be your everyday makeup (and if it is, I need all the details stat) but they sure look stunning for a night out with your friends.

French Manicures

No nail look has had a year like the French manicure, which is why I’m sure it will make an appearance at dozens of shows throughout fashion week. For more playful designers like Kim Shui and Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour it make take the form of a colorful French tip, while clean and classic designers like Wes Gordon at Carolina Herrera and Jason Wu will likely prefer the nude and cream American manicure variation.