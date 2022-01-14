Every season it seems like Fashion Month sneaks up on you. If you’re still trying to figure out what is going on this year, not to worry. TZR rounded up all the New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 details you need to know, from who is presenting to when the shows are. To start, NYFW will be a six day-long affair, running from Friday, Feb. 11 to Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The American Collections Calendar contains fashion heavy hitters such as Michael Kors, Khaite, Joseph Altuzarra, and LaQuan Smith — who will all return to host their runway shows in person. Fans can expect to see presentations from up-and-comers such as Bed on Water, Maisie Wilen, and Project Runway winner Geoffrey Mac. Experimental Los Angeles-based brand Eckhaus Latta will present its anniversary collection and Tom Ford will, once again, bring NYFW to a close at 8 p.m. EST on the last day.

Some brands, including Veronica Beard and Helmut Lang, will hold individual preview appointments. And other labels like Sandy Liang and abacaxi will forgo in-person gatherings completely. In any case, all shows and presentations will be released virtually via RUNWAY360, the CFDA’s centralized digital fashion hub. The current schedule is subject to change, of course, and will be updated with new COVID-19 safety precautions. (The British Fashion Council recently postponed its standalone men’s lineup over concerns relating to the COVID-19 virus, with Giorgio Armani and Brunello Cucinelli calling off their shows altogether.)

In light of the Omicron wave, the CFDA has pledged to support each brand’s decision in how they want to showcase their Fall/Winter 2022 collections. If you plan to attend any events, visitors and staff will have to wear a mask and provide proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccinations. In addition, similar to last season, there will be a reduced guest capacity at show venues. See the full NYFW schedule on cfda.com and stay tuned for more coverage of the shows from TZR. In the meantime, too, you can refresh your memory on all the spring 2022 fashion trends that came out of last season’s presentations.