This Maximalist Makeup Trend Owned The 2021 Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Holiday parties are right around the corner, which means there is no shortage of glamorously festive beauty looks popping up on social media feeds and red carpets everywhere. The latest sources of inspiration can be found on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet, held last night at London's Royal Albert Hall. The annual event celebrates outstanding contributions to the fashion industry — and with it, brings some epically good makeup inspiration — including blingy face jewels. Among this year's attendees were Dua Lipa, Lucy Boynton, and Addison Rae — all of whom made a strong case for maximalist glam.

The biggest trend of the night was, without a doubt, was face jewels. Celebrities debuted them in various ways, all of which were statement-making in their own right. Charli Howard wore them on her lips atop a Pat McGrath true red lipstick for a look that was equal parts covetable and editorial. Singer Griff, meanwhile, wore them artfully scattered along her hairline, which looked positively ethereal teamed with her silver eyeshadow.

Ahead, are nine of the best beauty looks from the 2021 Fashion Awards, including the aforementioned moments and more! Keep scrolling to check out the boldest makeup and hairstyles of the evening that you’ll want to create in the fun-filled weeks to come.

Griff

Michelle Dacillo was the mastermind behind this artful makeup look, comprised of multicolor face jewels, metallic silver eyeshadow, and Chanel Beauty’s beloved Rouge Coco Gloss in the neutral shade called Noce Moscata.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union-Wade

The actress’s immaculate height-defying bun was the work of celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims, while her pretty pink eye makeup look was done by London-based makeup artist Painted by Esther using Pat McGrath’s MothershipIX Palette.

Eiza Gonzalez

Gonzalez’s glow was courtesy of the one and only Charlotte Tilbury, who paired her diamond bangs with mesmerizing glam. Take note for the holidays: The pro used the brand’s new Luxury Palette of Pearls in Celestial Pearl and Limitless Lucky Lips in Cherry Dream.

Charli Howard

Every element of the model’s look was breathtaking, but her bejeweled pout, in particular, is worthy of accolades. She perfected her red lip using Pat McGrath’s highly coveted Crystal Lip Kit.

John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae

The TikTok star teamed her custom Richard Quinn gown with a glamorous eye makeup look featuring rhinestone appliques, brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Nikki Wolff.

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lucy Boynton

The Bohemian Rhapsody star donned a dramatic red eyeshadow look crafted by makeup artist Valeria Ferreira, which the expert balanced out with a touch of lip gloss. As for hair, Halley Brisker styled the actress’s creamy blonde locks in loose waves and a sharp center part.

Leomie Anderson

Proving, once again, that face jewels reigned supreme on the Fashion Awards red carpet, Anderson stepped out in a more subtle version of the trend by Painted by Esther. She wore three gemstones on the outer corner of each eye, placed right under the outer portion of her brows.

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

Minogue, hands down, takes the cake for the best cheekbone highlight of the evening. Her blinding look was courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury, using a not-yet-released foundation and the Cheek to Chic blush palette in Love Glow, as well as the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm and Spotlight.

Harris Reed

More face jewels! The British-American fashion designer painted Reed’s lids in dark blue eyeshadow, and topped them off with an abundance of jewels. The finished look, which the artist tamed with white bell bottoms, looked straight out of a ‘60s editorial.