(Makeup)
Born in the Wrong Era? Here Are 15 Brown Lipsticks To Help You Channel The ‘90s
Posh Spice, is that you?
With the resurgence of polarizing fashion trends of decades past, like corduroy sets, fitted corsets, and bucket hats, it's no major surprise that brown lipstick is having a moment, too. The warm shade is nostalgic, with a vintage feel that mentally transports wearers back in time. As you might recall, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, and Jada Pinkett Smith are among the A-listers who turned heads in the statement-making lipstick shade in the '90s. Now, they're our inspiration for how to wear the cool-girl look with confidence in the 2020s.
Makeup artists agree that the time to invest in a retro-inspired lipstick shade is now. "As we head into winter, I've been loving a chocolate-hued deep brown lip," says New York City-based MUA Kasey Spickard. "When it comes to finding the right shade for you, I find that warmer is always better. Anything too grey starts to get into zombie territory — so steer clear of anything too taupe or ashy."
Makeup artist Deanna Paley, who is a go-to for stars like Sza and Saweetie has worked with her fair share of brown lipsticks essentially making her a pro with the shade — just one look at Sza’s glossed lips in full glam is proof. “I am loving MAC’s Matte Lipstick in Antique Velvet, it’s a great deep shade for winter,” Paley shares with TZR. If you’re hesitant to commit to a full on deep shade of brown, Paley suggests Nars’ Air Matte Lip in Lose Control, saying “it’s a very soft and transitional brown.” And if you’re really going for that ‘90s It Girl look, Paley recommends pairing your brown lipstick (in a shade close to your skin tone, for darker complexions) with a dark lip liner for a strong pronounced put. “My go-to lipliner right now is Jafra’s Automatic Lipliner in Nutmeg,” says Paley.
Need more shopping inspiration? Keep scrolling for 15 of the best brown lipsticks on the market, from soft and sheer washes of color to deeply saturated, statement-making mattes.
